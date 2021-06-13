Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Police, TV station: Alabama news anchor dead

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A veteran TV news anchor and former University of Alabama football player has died, police in Alabama and the station he worked for said.

Christopher Sign’s work “will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity,” said WBMA-TV Vice President and General Manager Eric Land.

The station said Sign had turned down a national network position to return to Hoover in 2017 after 13 years in Phoenix, Arizona.

He made the decision for his wife and their three sons, the station’s obituary said.

“That decision put him in a place where he could see his boys off to school in the mornings, watch them play baseball in the evenings, and take them fishing on the weekends,” it said.

Sign had started at the station, also called ABC 33/40, as a reporter in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Sign played football at Alabama in the 1990s under coach Gene Stallings.

Hoover police told Al.com that the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Sign was found dead at his home Saturday morning, Hoover police told Al.com.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
Hoover, AL
Crime & Safety
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Stallings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Alabama Football#Tv News#Obituary#Ap#University Of Alabama#Wbma#Sign#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Miami sergeant fires at suspect in Home Depot parking lot

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities are looking for two suspects after a police sergeant fired shots into a car she said sped toward her in the parking lot of a Miami mall. A Miami-Dade police sergeant was patrolling the Mall of the Americas on Saturday when she received a call that someone was shoplifting at Home Depot. The sergeant approached the unidentified subject, but he ran off into a car that was waiting outside, according to a statement from police.
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Kentucky agency wants public to report sick or dying birds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are asking residents in some counties to stop feeding birds and for anyone who encounters a sick or dying bird to report it online. The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has been receiving reports of sick and dying birds with swollen eyes with crusty discharge and neurological signs. Similar problems have been reported in Indiana; Maryland; Ohio; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia.