Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden 'progressing in the right direction' in return from hamstring injury, Steve Nash says

By Malika Andrews
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets guard James Harden is making strides in his hamstring rehabilitation, coach Steve Nash said ahead of Game 4 against Milwaukee on Sunday. Nash said that Harden is doing on-court work, shooting and rehabilitation. Nash said that Harden, who injured his hamstring in Game 1 on June 5, is "progressing in the right direction." Nash added that he didn't have all the details of the exact work Harden is able to do.

www.espn.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Steve Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsanjosesun.com

"It sucks," Kevin Durant on James Harden hamstring injury

Brooklyn [USA], June 6 (ANI): Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant has come out in full support of his teammate James Harden who exited Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Milwaukee Bucks with a hamstring injury in the opening minute of the game. "It just sucks. It sucks. It sucks...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Nets should not panic after James Harden’s hamstring injury

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden looked forward to this highly-anticipated second round “showdown” as he called it, with the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, The Beard was forced to leave Game 1 just 43 seconds into the first quarter after he reinjured his hamstring. Harden was unable to return to the game. However, it did not prove to be a problem for the Nets throughout the contest as they eventually cruised to a 115-108 victory in the series opener.
NBAAS.com

NBA playoffs: Nets coach Nash "heartbroken" for Harden after injury

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says he is "heartbroken" for James Harden after the star shooting guard suffered a hamstring injury, leaving his NBA playoffs participation is in doubt. Harden forced off in first minute of Nets' win over Bucks. Harden missed 21 games of the regular season due to...
NBAsportspyder.com

Nets Insider News Brooklyn Nets, New Jersey Nets, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Barclays Center, James Harden, Steve Nash, NBA, Blake Griffin, Sean Marks,

Brooklyn Nets, New Jersey Nets, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Barclays Center, James Harden, Steve Nash, NBA, Blake Griffin, Sean Marks,. ... poor performance on Sunday in Game 4. The Nets brought in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to chase a championship and now the ... by: noreply@blogger.com (Rick...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Brooklyn Nets are back to life without James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be without James Harden for Game 2 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, perhaps longer. Playing only 43 seconds in the Brooklyn Nets‘ Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, James Harden left the game early following a Steve Nash timeout. Since then, it has been revealed to be a reaggravation of the same right hamstring injury that plagued Harden throughout the regular season; an injury that was the root cause of 21 missed games during an already shortened 72 game-campaign.
NBAabc7ny.com

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving exits Game 4 with right ankle injury, X-rays negative

The Brooklyn Nets first lost James Harden 47 seconds into their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, after the Bucks evened the series at two games apiece with a 107-96 victory at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Sunday afternoon, the Nets head back to New York for Game 5 on Tuesday facing the possibility of playing the biggest game of their season without two of their three superstars.
NBAESPN

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, Jeff Green progressing, out for Game 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

NEW YORK -- James Harden and Jeff Green have been ruled out for Game 3 of the Brooklyn Nets' playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. On Wednesday after practice, coach Steve Nash and Green floated the possibility that Green could return as early as Game 4 on Sunday. When asked when Harden might be available to play, though, Nash said he couldn't "set a time on it yet."
NBABleacher Report

Windhorst: James Harden's Hamstring Injury Status Kept 'Under Wraps' By Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly making a concerted effort to prevent information on guard James Harden's hamstring injury from leaking. On his podcast Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective (beginning at the 41-minute mark) on Friday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Nets are keeping Harden's status "under wraps." Windhorst said...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Nash reveals how Kyrie Irving injury impacts James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets have two key injuries to members of their big three, but that’s not going to change the timetable for either of them. The Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday to even the Eastern Conference semifinals at two games a piece. To make matters worse, Brooklyn lost guard Kyrie Irving late in the second quarter after he sprained his right ankle. That raises the possibility that both he and James Harden will be sidelined for Game 5 and possibly beyond.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

James Harden (hamstring) will play for Nets in Game 5

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden will play Tuesday in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple reports. Harden hasn't appeared since the first minute of the series, when he suffered a hamstring injury and left Game 1. He missed Games 2, 3 and 4 with right hamstring tightness.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Steve Nash Provides An Update On James Harden's Injury

Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets have had it easy in the playoffs so far. They defeated the Boston Celtics in just five games with relative ease and now, they are up 2-1 on a Milwaukee Bucks team that simply does not have enough firepower to keep up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been phenomenal and in the first round, James Harden played a massive role. Unfortunately, Harden has been out with a hamstring injury for the last few games and it has put the Nets at a disadvantage.
NBACBS Sports

Kyrie Irving injury update: Steve Nash says Nets 'crossing our fingers' guard not out long with ankle sprain

The injuries just keep rolling in for the Brooklyn Nets. With 5:52 remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was writhing in pain on the ground and grabbing at his right ankle. He was able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power, but would miss the remainder of the game. The good news is that head coach Steve Nash said Irving's initial X-rays came back negative. The star guard will undergo further testing and treatment in the coming days. Irving left Fiserv Forum using crutches and with his right ankle in a walking boot, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.
NBA247Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving out for Game 5 vs. Bucks, Steve Nash says return timeline unknown

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has officially been ruled out for Game 5 of the team's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday with an ankle injury, head coach Steve Nash told reporters Monday. Nash added that is currently unknown if Irving will be able to return at any point in the series, which is currently knotted at 2 wins apiece.