Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden 'progressing in the right direction' in return from hamstring injury, Steve Nash says
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden is making strides in his hamstring rehabilitation, coach Steve Nash said ahead of Game 4 against Milwaukee on Sunday. Nash said that Harden is doing on-court work, shooting and rehabilitation. Nash said that Harden, who injured his hamstring in Game 1 on June 5, is "progressing in the right direction." Nash added that he didn't have all the details of the exact work Harden is able to do.www.espn.com