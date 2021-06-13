Why Was Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen Cancelled?
Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen, the quirkiest competition show, was officially cancelled in 2018. With over 200 episodes and 15 seasons, it came as a shock that it would be cancelled in the first place. Alton Brown, the show's host, credits himself for ending the cooking competition. In a signature Alton Brown move, he announced on Twitter that, "Cutthroat Kitchen got cancelled. Sorry. #ProbablyMyFault." In 2016, during a Facebook Live video, he stated, "I've had enough, guys. I need to get back to what I do."www.wideopeneats.com