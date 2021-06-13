Why Was Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen Cancelled?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay and the 20th season returns to Las Vegas. For the first time, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition gets more intense, as the “Young Guns” are put through rigorous culinary challenges. They reap high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.