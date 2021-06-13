Cancel
Why Was Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen Cancelled?

By Sarah Abrams
Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen, the quirkiest competition show, was officially cancelled in 2018. With over 200 episodes and 15 seasons, it came as a shock that it would be cancelled in the first place. Alton Brown, the show's host, credits himself for ending the cooking competition. In a signature Alton Brown move, he announced on Twitter that, "Cutthroat Kitchen got cancelled. Sorry. #ProbablyMyFault." In 2016, during a Facebook Live video, he stated, "I've had enough, guys. I need to get back to what I do."

Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

