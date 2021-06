The Euro 2020 is set to be the 16th UEFA European Championship. It takes place every four years and is organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The soccer competition was originally scheduled for June 12 to July 12, 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was delayed for a whole year and is now rescheduled to start on June 11 and end on July 11, 2021.