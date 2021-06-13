Purple Asparagus: Super Stalk or Dinner Destroyer?

Asparagus is a common vegetable we've all seen in the store. Asparagus is great paired with a steak dinner or eggs with hollandaise sauce, but did you know that there's more to asparagus than the green variety you can find easily at the grocery store? If you grow your own veggies, you probably know that many vegetables and fruits can come in different shapes and sizes from what you see at the store. The next time you're shopping at Whole Foods, don't run away from the strange pigment you see in purple asparagus. This wonder food is definitely one you should add to your plate tonight.