The opening day for Morgan's Beach in Enfield, has been moved up to Tuesday, June 15th, a change from the original date of June 18th. This weeks scorching heat wave has people ready to hit the sand & water at beaches all over the state of Maine. It's probably pretty reasonable to expect this to be a very busy summer season. People are ready to get outside and enjoy life again, and one of the best ways to do that is to hit the beach, for some fun in the sun.