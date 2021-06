Among Us developer InnerSloth has been slowly pulling back the curtain on some of the features that fans can expect from the game's next update. The latest of these is one that InnerSloth has called an "important feature," in its reveal on Twitter: the ability to honk the Airship's horn! The game's official account has shared a brief video of the feature in action, and it seems the horn even makes different sounds the longer that players press on it. The team might have been slightly exaggerating with that "important" classification, but it seems like fans will have some fun with this one!