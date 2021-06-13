England v Croatia Live Commentary, 13/06/2021

As EURO 2020 heads into the final round of group stage matches, we unveil one captain pick from each of the four days that make up Matchday 3. Italy have secured their place in the round of 16 after two successive three nil victories, however Roberto Mancini’s side will want to ensure that they top Group A by beating Wales on Matchday 3 and proving once again that they are a force to be reckoned with in this tournament. Playing as part of a midfield three, Manuel Locatelli (€5.5m) has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with, after netting a brace on Matchday 2 against Switzerland, earning 14 EURO fantasy points with one of his goals a strike from outside the box. Most intriguing from a fantasy football perspective was the nature of his two goals, his first a late run into the penalty area and the second a brilliant left-footed shot from distance. At just €5.5m, Locatelli represents incredible value and a fantastic differential captain option. With Italy playing on the opening day of Matchday 3, you can easily switch your armband to another option should Locatelli blank.