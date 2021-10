How Biden’s commitment to AI attests to the future of big data. The Biden administration has dedicated significant resources and attention to big data and artificial intelligence (AI). In June 2021, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) announced the formation of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Resource Task Force. It isn’t the major infusion of funds that the industry desperately needs, but it is an indication of the importance that the current administration is placing on the development of the country’s AI capacity.

