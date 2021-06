Ubisoft is releasing the new Rainbow Six game soon, and the studio has finally settled on an appropriate name for the game: Rainbow Six Extraction. Ubisoft is gearing up for the newest release in the Rainbow Six franchise, and the company has finally settled on a name for the new game: Rainbow Six Extraction. Announced at 2019’s E3, the game formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine was delayed from its 2020 release window by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the development team more time to polish before a launch version. Ubisoft is set to make it available later in 2021, and the new name seems to be more in line with the game’s core concepts.