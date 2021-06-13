Cancel
Marvel Teases Big E3 Announcement

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're partway through E3 2021, and it has brought some significant updates from all realms of the world of video gaming. Sunday's programming is set to be no exception, with announcements from studios like Xbox Studios, Bethesda, and WB Games. Within that will be a presentation from Square Enix — and according to a recent tweet, it will definitely appeal to Marvel fans. On Sunday, Marvel confirmed that a world premiere announcement from Square Enix and Marvel Games will be arriving at 12:15pm PT/3:15pm ET.

