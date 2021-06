Saturday brings us a super-sized 16-game slate, with the Mets and Nationals squaring off for a double-header. Knowing how to manage double-headers when streaming is important. Certainly, going with a player who starts both games is a great way to maximize production. However, under the current rules, a player who starts only one half of a double-header actually puts you at a disadvantage, because you're getting only seven innings' worth of at-bats instead of the typical nine. In other words, choose your double-header streamers carefully.