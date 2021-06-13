Suspect flees police after altercation during drug investigation

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office said a suspect during a drug investigation brandished a weapon before fleeing police early Sunday morning.

Officials said the deputies were dispatched to a drug complaint in the parking lot of 196 Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton just after 4:00 a.m. During the the investigation, deputies said a man exited a vehicle and pointed a handgun in the face of a deputy who then deflected the suspect's hand. Officials said the suspect then pointed the firearm at a sergeant as he fled the scene on foot.

Deputies said they chased the suspect on foot before another vehicle in the area picked up the suspect. Boone County deputies were unable to pursue the suspect any further.

Officials said no shots were fired during the incident, which remains under investigation.