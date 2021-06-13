Cancel
Osceola, WI

Soccer team holding up despite adversity

By Ron Jasperson Sports Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a challenging season for the Osceola Chieftain soccer team. When their spring roster came to the forefront the biggest challenge was obvious. There just were not enough available players to put together a string of wins. Osceola began their season with 12 healthy athletes and hoped that they could live with the numbers. Now, as the season nears the end they have been playing with as few as nine. It is pretty tough under any circumstance but to be playing with two less athletes than your opponent for a full 90 minutes is troublesome.

