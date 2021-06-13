Repretel Canal 6 Soccer Schedule

The published listings of live, re-aired, and on-demand match and program events published on this website are broadcast by the official rights holders. They are available on various platforms such as terrestrial TV, radio, cable, satellite, IPTV, mobile and desktop apps. Where possible, we will provide links to the streaming events available on the platforms provided by the official broadcasters. Please note that in many cases, a digital subscription or user authentication with a TV or internet provider will be required. We endeavor to provide as accurate and detailed broadcast information as possible. However, broadcast schedules are subject to change at any time. If you find incorrect or missing information, please let us know.