Can Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus Return Australia to Olympic Glory?

OMAHA, Neb. — The thunder from down under is real, and you know Katie Ledecky can hear it. For Americans who have not been paying close attention to the swimming world, here is your early warning signal: superstar Ledecky will be in for a pair of serious battles in the Tokyo Olympics. In fact, it’s perfectly fair to stamp her as the underdog in both the 200- and 400-meter freestyles—events she won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.