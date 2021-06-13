Can Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus Return Australia to Olympic Glory?
As the swimmers at the U.S. Olympic Trials woke up Sunday morning, the gauntlet had already been thrown. The Australian and American Trials happening concurrently was inevitably going to produce some fascinating time comparisons with the world's two foremost swimming powers racing on opposite sides of the world, and Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus each swam incredible times that directly challenge more established American rivals.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com