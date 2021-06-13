Cancel
Durango, CO

Riley Amos becomes first American men’s mountain biker to win U23 World Cup cross-country race

By John Livingston
Durango Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiley Amos took his historic debut season as a men’s under-23 World Cup mountain biker to new heights Sunday. The 19-year-old from Durango won the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup race for men’s U23 riders Sunday in Leogang, Austria. His victory in the third World Cup race of the 2021 season backed up his second-place finish at Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic, and a fifth place in his World Cup debut in Albstadt, Germany.

