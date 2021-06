Welcome to your match thread for a Saturday night match-up between Orlando City (3-1-3, 12 points) and Toronto FC (1-4-2, 5 points) at Exploria Stadium (7:30 p.m., FOX 35 Plus). It’s the second of three scheduled meetings between the Eastern Conference rivals this season, with the teams meeting again on July 17. Both tonight’s and the July 17 matches are considered “away” for Orlando, but they’ll both be played at Exploria Stadium barring a sudden policy change at the U.S.-Canada border, because COVID-19 international restrictions have Toronto staying in Central Florida for now.