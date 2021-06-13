Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

White House says G7 rally around need to "counter and compete" with China

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JmRO_0aT9D5l900
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as he arrives for the final session of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday G7 leaders rallied around the need to "counter and compete" with China on challenges ranging from safeguarding democracy to technology race.

On China, the G7 meeting was "a significant move forward from where the G7 has ever been before and reflects a growing convergence that wasn't there a few years ago," Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on its way to Brussels.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
White House
Country
China
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Biden official says US will not issue ‘threats’ to China amid COVID probe

The Biden administration will not take a hard line with China about cooperating in an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, the White House’s national security adviser admitted Sunday. “We are not at this point going to issue threats or ultimatums. What we’re going to do is continue to rally...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House says comments by N.Korea's Kim are 'interesting signal'

June 20 (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday it saw as an "interesting signal" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's comments that he is ready for "dialogue and confrontation," but added that Washington was still waiting for direct communication from Pyongyang to start any talks relating to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House considering talks between Biden and China's Xi

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The White House will consider arranging talks between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as the two countries spar over issues including human rights, a top U.S. official said on Thursday. Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the two leaders...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Says U.S. Is 'Very Sick' After Joe Biden Rallies G7 and NATO

China has dismissed the United States as "very sick" and needing "medication" after President Joe Biden rallied allies at the G7 and NATO summits this week and officially elevated Beijing in the West's security calculus. "Gone are the days when one country or a group of countries dictated the world,"...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden to host Afghan president at White House on Friday

The White House announced on Sunday that President Biden will host Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the visit would emphasize the "enduring partnership" between the two countries as the U.S. prepares to withdraw the last remaining American troops in Afghanistan.
POTUSBBC

G7 summit: China says small groups do not rule the world

China has warned the G7 leaders that the days when a "small" group of countries decided the fate of the world were long gone. The comments, by a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London, come as the leaders, who are meeting in England, seek a unified position over China.
POTUSNew York Post

Beijing not bothered by Biden’s lame bid to rally Europeans against China

Beijing isn’t looking too impressed by President Joe Biden’s efforts to rally Europe into a common front at the G-7 and NATO summits. Getting the allies to join in confronting Beijing’s various outrages was the top priority of his first overseas trip as prez. He got some nice words in the G-7 statement: It called “on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong” and talked up “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden arrives in Geneva ahead of tense summit with Putin

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday a day ahead of his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Reuters witness said. Biden's Air Force One, coming from Brussels, landed at Cointrin airport. He was due to go straight to his heavily...