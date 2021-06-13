Left-hander Matz placed on COVID-related IL by Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays may be in a position to add top talent, but they may prefer some of these short term options. The Toronto Blue Jays are going to get better. At least that is what club President, Mark Shapiro said during his most recent press conference. But, with key contributors like Robbie Ray, Marcus Semien and Steven Matz set to hit free agency, that statement is rather interesting. It is difficult to envision a world where the team improves on their 91 win season and loses these guys at the same time. But, as Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi points out, it is possible. And, with a number of young stars requiring big money to keep them in uniform for a long time, money will not exactly be free flowing this winter.
