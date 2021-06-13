Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 2: Battle Tendency Review

By Sean Newgent
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3GBa_0aT9BtIS00

Released: 2012
Studio: David Production
Episodes: 10-26

If the Phantom Blood arc was Jojo's Bizarre Adventure getting its bearings, the Battle Tendency arc is the franchise racing full tilt forward with all guns blazing. Introducing a new, brasher and comedic protagonist and a globe-trekking adventure to take down menacing ancient villains; Battle Tendency is truly where the JoJo series becomes what fans love.

Fifty years after the events of Phantom Blood, Joseph Joestar, grandson of Jonathan, is living in New York City with his grandmother. He has some ability in Hamon (the magical martial art of the series) but uses it mostly for pranks or getting out of trouble with authorities. Meanwhile south of the border, our old friend Speedwagon, now an oil tycoon and philanthropist, has been researching the stone mask that gave Dio his vampiric power. In an Aztec ruin, he discovers a pillar with a constellation of the masks and a man. A longtime friend of Speedwagon betrays him to steal a mask and awaken the "Pillar Man" before going to New York City, where JoJo becomes wrapped up in a battle against ancient god-like beings and their power-granting masks.

Throw in some Nazis, three more Pillar Men in Rome, a Casanova who can use bubbles as a weapon, a beautiful master of Hamon as a sensei, a race against time, a flesh eating squirrel, a vampire chariot race -- need I say more?

Previously: Phantom Blood Arc Review

Battle Tendency, is nearly twice as long as Phantom Blood which allows a better chance to invest ourselves in our hero and the world he lives in. Jonathan was a very straight-laced and honestly somewhat boring hero. Joseph on the other hand is a prankster and not always the most likeable person. He's full of himself, relies on tricks to win, and has few of the old-fashioned ideas of honor his grandfather held. Breaking out of the mold of the traditional hero mold makes Joseph more entertaining to watch and one of the series best overall characters.

Accompanying Joseph on his journey are a handful of characters who aren't nearly as memorable as those in Phantom Blood. Caesar Zeppeli acts as a kind of rival/friend but never transcends being anything more than just there. Smokey, a thief turned JoJo's friend, again is just there. The only heroic character who is memorable aside from Joseph is Lisa Lisa, who trains him to take on the Pillar Men and showcases the series is not afraid to have women just as powerful, if not more so, than their male counterparts.

And speaking of the Pillar Men, as menacing as they may be they're entirely forgettable. None of them reach that level of pure evil that Dio did and even Cars, despite being the progenitor of the villainy in the series, is a pale imitation of Dio.

Regardless I still think this arc is better than the first. The battles have time to breathe and the pace is perfect. There's a good variety of locations and enough emotion to root for JoJo in his seemingly impossible fight.

With the excellent soundtrack, more fantastic over-the-top voicework, and the animation that stays true to the manga's style, Battle Tendency comes across as a near perfect mature-rated shonen.
Everything it does right more than makes up for the shortcomings.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a more entertaining story of hyper masculinity than Battle Tendency.

Rating: 3/4

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.
More reviews of bizarre anime (that don't have the courtesy to announce that fact in their titles) on Sean Newgent's website
Follow Sean on Twitter

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Lisa
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle Tendency Review#Aztec#Nazis#The Pillar Men#Crunchyroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Critters for Sale is the most bizarre adventure you're ever going to have

After the first episode being available for some time, Critters for Sale is officially released in full now and it's certainly an wild and weird experience to go through. Spread across 5 episodes each a different short story, it touches on different themes like time travel, black magic, and immortality across different eras and locations. What's truly unique is the visual style and story-telling, it's unlike anything else I can remember.
Comicsgeekdad.com

Review – Wonder Woman #773: The Battle of Asgard

Ray – 8.5/10. Ray: The first arc of Wonder Woman’s journey home concludes this issue, as she makes a daring foray into the headquarters of the missing Valkyries—only to find out that the truth isn’t what it appeared to be. The portrayal of the Asgardians in this series has been negative to put it lightly—especially Thor—and that doesn’t really let up this issue, with the boorish warriors invading and interrupting her parlay—forcing Diana to take drastic action that will anger quite a few Marvel fans. But there’s more to the story than it appears, and by the end of the issue fans of Norse mythology will have a little more to cheer. This version of Thor is unlikely to be holding down any solo adventures any time soon, though.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Lupin Part 2 review – a thrilling encore for TV’s suavest scammer

What does it mean to be a gentleman cambrioleur? The epithet traditionally describes Arsène Lupin, the celebrated literary creation of Maurice Leblanc (1864-1941), who is also the primary inspiration for this Netflix series and its protagonist Assane Diop (Omar Sy). It is even the subject for a song we hear in a climactic scene, released by French crooner Jacques Dutronc in 1973.
Moviesinews.co.uk

Nobody, review: Bob Odenkirk turns vigilante in this luridly violent and bizarrely funny action adventure

Fans of the John Wick series and anyone stuck in a career rut ought to enjoy this inventive, luridly violent action adventure. Its biggest asset is Bob Odenkirk (the crooked lawyer from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul). He plays the seemingly unremarkable Hutch Mansell, a middle-aged family man with a dead-end job. When two delinquents burgle his home and steal his daughter’s Kitty Cat bracelet, the bloodletting begins. We learn that Hutch isn’t quite the “Mr Nobody” he seems.
Comicsfandompost.com

Digimon Adventure 2020 Episode #52 Anime Review

This episode dragged on too long and needed to be cut by ten minutes. The Chosen Ones start new adventures to prevent the Great Catastrophe. Taichi and Sora reach an island with a volcano. When they help Junkmon build a wall to protect the Digimon living on the island, an eruption occurs.
MoviesDigital Trends

Infinite review: Mark Wahlberg’s sci-fi adventure is a waste of good lives

There’s plenty of pedigree behind Infinite, the sci-fi thriller from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua that casts two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as a diagnosed schizophrenic who discovers that his hallucinations are actually the memories and accumulated experiences of past lives. The film pits Wahlberg’s character against a similarly reincarnating...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

'Luca' review: In Pixar's adorable new adventure, a sea monster/boy surfaces in Italy

If you can't get to Italy this month, you can do a lot worse than watching the new Pixar movie "Luca," which takes place in a picture-perfect seaside town on the Riviera. Everything in this movie, directed by Enrico Casarosa, looks dreamy: the cool, soft blue of the sea and sky; the lived-in yellows and oranges of the village; the bountiful plates of pasta delicately flecked with green pesto; the gorgeous final shot of a cliffside train, as sunshine breaks through rain like a warm smile.
MoviesPosted by
WRAL News

Review: In Pixar's 'Luca,' young life as a stolen adventure

A brisk and bright sun-dappled fable of above-ground adventure and below-the-surface identity, Enrico Casarosa's “Luca” — a summery, shimmering fish-out-of-water fairy tale — is one of Pixar's most pure and condensed enchantments. Pixar has plunged into the sea before, of course, in the aquatic “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.” Lushly...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Review

The latest in a glut of horse-riding games for younger players, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure has a better claim for being released now. It’s a game of the popular TV series, DreamWorks Spirit, which is celebrating the re-opening of cinemas with the release of a movie, DreamWorks Spirit Untamed.
Moviesfoxla.com

Critic kids review Disney's latest animated adventure 'Luca'

Good Day LA assembled a panel of kids to discuss the new film 'Luca' which is Disney’s latest animated adventure. Taking place in an Italian seaside town complete with sea monsters and a moving message. 'Luca' is now streaming on Disney Plus, and if you want to see it in a movie theater you can go to The El Capitan Theater in Hollywood now through June 24th. For tickets: https://elcapitantheatre.com/film-info/luca.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Luca Review: Pixar’s Italian Adventure Radiates Childlike Wonder

The wonder of childhood is in the newness and possibility of everything. Without the biases and preconceptions we build up as we grow, the world of a child is one of boundless potential. Everything is a mystery, and in the unraveling of those mysteries one becomes a grand adventurer, a noble explorer. The very basic tenets of the world, what as adults we might consider to be almost genetic knowledge, to a child are grand revelations that open many more doors of inquiry and insight and belief. Not only that, but every friend you make is the truest and most amazing person in the world, and every enemy is the most evil and cunning. There is an operatic grandiosity to childhood––one that only increases if you happen to be a sea monster masquerading as a human in order to win a vespa to escape your overbearing parents.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Art Assembles Brooke's Skeleton Crew

One Piece's latest arc in both the anime and the manga has been the "War For Wano", which has seen each of the Straw Hat Pirates preparing for the battle against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, with one fan celebrating the rocking spookiness of Brook by giving him his own "Skeleton Crew," While Brook is considered the Soul King, easily being the best musician among the Straw Hats, it's clear that the biggest battle of the swashbucklers will see the skeleton having to put down his instruments and fight to free the nation of Wano from quite a few nefarious figures.
Comicsepicstream.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Trailer, Synopsis Reveals Next Story Arc

There is little doubt that big things happening in My Hero Academia Season 5. This was already teased in the latest episode of the anime. Now we get more details about the next story arc, thanks to an awesome trailer and a new synopsis. In My Hero Academia Season 5...