G7 reaffirmed goals but failed to provide funds needed to reach them, experts say

Leaders of the world’s seven largest national economies made — sometimes halting and vague — commitments to address climate change at their summit in Cornwall, England, over the weekend. Amid a “festival” of protests on both land and sea, the G7 countries agreed to end international funding for coal projects without carbon capture by the end of next year and to achieve an “overwhelmingly decarbonized” electricity sector by the end of the decade. But they also failed to agree on a date by which they would stop burning coal. While Germany and Canada pledged new money for developing countries to fight climate change, critics pointed out big countries are still well short of hitting an overdue target of providing $100 billion by 2020.