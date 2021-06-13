Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

G7 reaffirmed goals but failed to provide funds needed to reach them, experts say

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe G7 summit ended with rich nations reaffirming their goal to limit global heating to 1.5C, and agreeing to protect and restore 30% of the natural world by the end of this decade, but failing to provide the funds experts say will be needed to reach such goals. Boris Johnson...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Gdp#Greenpeace#Un#G7#Oil Change International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
World
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Environment
News Break
United Nations
Related
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

G7 Countries Reach Agreements On Goals, But Not Details

Leaders of the world’s seven largest national economies made — sometimes halting and vague — commitments to address climate change at their summit in Cornwall, England, over the weekend. Amid a “festival” of protests on both land and sea, the G7 countries agreed to end international funding for coal projects without carbon capture by the end of next year and to achieve an “overwhelmingly decarbonized” electricity sector by the end of the decade. But they also failed to agree on a date by which they would stop burning coal. While Germany and Canada pledged new money for developing countries to fight climate change, critics pointed out big countries are still well short of hitting an overdue target of providing $100 billion by 2020.
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

UN climate talks: Key outcomes from the June 2021 virtual conference

International climate talks have resumed following an 18-month absence, with diplomats from around the world attempting to negotiate the final rules of the Paris Agreement via the online medium of Microsoft Teams. The “intersessional” meeting of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) “subsidiary bodies” (SBs) normally takes place...
Environmenttucsonpost.com

Lacklustre climate targets are a risky proposition for South Africa

Every five years, the Paris Climate Agreement signatories must revisit their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). These NDCs outline what each country intends doing over the next five years to reduce national greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change. As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, South Africa's executive...
Environmentnewbusinessethiopia.com

Financing climate resilience underpins Africa’s recovery

The fifth African Climate Resilience Infrastructure Summit (ACRIS5) was held virtually highlighted that integration of climate resilience in the design and implementation of key areas such as, agribusiness, hydropower plants, transport corridors, urban sprawls and ecosystems like, protected areas. The key areas are said vulnerable to climate change, is critical...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Cyprus says further clarity needed on G7 tax deal

NICOSIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Cyprus said it would require further clarity on a decision by the G7 to push for a global minimum tax rate on large multinationals, though it did not appear to affect the island, a finance ministry official said on Monday. The United States, Britain and...
POTUSWashington Post

The Latest: WHO chief says vaccine need outstrips G7 pledges

FALMOUTH, England — The head of the World Health Organization has welcomed the vaccine-sharing announcements coming out of the Group of Seven summit but says “we need more, and we need them faster.”. “The challenge, I said to the G-7 leaders, was that to truly end the pandemic, our goal...
POTUSThe Guardian

G7 plan will slash UK tax revenue from US tech firms, say experts

Experts have warned that US tech companies, including Google, Amazon and Facebook, could pay less tax in the UK and several other big economies under global reforms agreed at the weekend by the G7. In a key stumbling block emerging days after the landmark deal, research from the TaxWatch campaign...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

G7 reaffirms plans to tackle climate change, lacking specifics

The Group of Seven leaders on Sunday concluded their summit by agreeing to reaffirm their previously-established goals to create a turning point in climate change issues in 2021. The big picture: The G7 leaders emphasized their commitment to a green transition that would cut emissions, halt and reverse biodiversity loss...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation UK

Why the UK is so unprepared for the impacts of climate change

The UK is woefully unprepared for the dangers of climate change according to a report from the Climate Change Committee – an independent adviser to the UK government. Despite leading one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the report says the government is failing to prepare the public for the deadly heatwaves and catastrophic flooding that rising temperatures will bring.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Head of Independent Sage to launch international climate change group

Several of the world’s leading scientists plan to launch an independent expert group this week to advise, warn and criticise global policymakers about the climate and nature crises. The new body has been inspired by Independent Sage – the cluster of British scientists who have held UK ministers and civil...
BusinessInvestmentNews

Climate change fight is adding to global inflation scare

The inflation scare that’s become a major theme in markets is getting fresh momentum from the climate change battle and the huge economic transformation underway. As governments recognize the importance of climate action and push every corner of the economy to decarbonize, industries from glass to steel to autos are being left with little choice but to change how they make products and ultimately what they sell. The technical hurdles and investment involved mean it’s going to cost much more. Just two examples: Making glass without poisoning the planet costs 20% more, while cleaner steel is up to 30% more expensive.
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor

The IMF on Friday issued a report calling for the world's top polluters to adopt an international carbon price floor, arguing it offered a "realistic prospect" to combat climate change. The multilateral agency said that carbon pricing was now widely accepted as the most important policy tool to achieve the drastic emissions cuts required to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius by 2050. But right now, four-fifths of emissions remain unpriced and the global average carbon price is just $3 a ton -- far below the level needed to incentivize energy efficiency and redirect innovation towards green technologies. The report modeled different scenarios and said that a three-tier price floor of $75, $50, and $25 per ton for advanced, high, and low-income emerging markets respectively could help achieve a 23 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How a Great Green Wall could help Africa combat climate change

The Great Green Wall initiative aims to restore land, sequester carbon and create jobs in some of the poorest communities in the world, where climate change is hitting the hardest. The project began as a reforestation initiative, but has grown into a broader and more ambitious plan for ecological, economic...
BusinessThe Guardian

Global G7 deal may let Amazon off hook on tax, say experts

Experts have raised concerns that Amazon may escape paying significantly more tax in some of its biggest markets unless world leaders close a large loophole in a historic global deal. Finance ministers in London from the G7 group of wealthy nations, including representatives of the UK, US and EU, on...