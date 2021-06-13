Cancel
‘General Hospital’ star Wes Ramsey will not return to show

By Tarrah Gibbons
 7 days ago

Some would say that Peter August is mysterious and shady, but if you were a fan of him on ‘General Hospital,’ you won’t be seeing anymore. Read the latest details on Audacy.

Celebritiesfame10.com

Actor Jeff Kober Exits General Hospital

It’s official: Jeff Kober, who portrays Cyrus Renault, has wrapped up his time on General Hospital. His final scenes aired on June 16th. The actor, who is nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor, shared warm memories from his time on set. “It was such a treat for...
TV SeriesSheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

None of our shows surprise us more often — or more massively — than General Hospital. And ABC’s lone daytime drama did it again on May 27 when well, what do you know? There was Roger Howarth, chest bare, new role revealed. In an instant, viewers went from wondering who...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Liz And Finn Romance – Bond Over Peter Secret

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Liz Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) will be spending more time together than usual soon. After all, the two are working together to keep Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) presumed demise covered up. Will working so closely together lead to a romance?. General...
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Bradford Anderson And Steve Burton Hold Wes Ramsey Appreciation Podcast

The General Hospital boys, Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) and Steve Burton (Jason), are showing some love an support for co-star Wes Ramsey (Peter). The two recently dedicated their Stone Cold and the Jackal podcast to their pal Ramsey to give props on the work he's been doing as the dastardly Peter August, AKA Henrik Faison. Anderson raved about how it was a joy to work with Ramsey and explained how great to have him on the canvas. Anderson stated:
Relationshipssoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Paulina Bugembe Is Engaged!

It’s been a while since GENERAL HOSPITAL viewers have seen Paulina Bugembe as Valerie Spencer, and while the character was unlucky in love, the actress has been dating her boyfriend, Ren, since 2009. And this weekend, while on vacation in Sequoia National Park and celebrating his birthday, he popped the question! “It’s happening!” Bugembe exclaimed on Instagram, showing off her beautiful ring. “Ren and I are getting married! He proposed to me next to a raging river and thank goodness it was just us because if you look at the picture you’ll see how puffy my face is from crying so much.
TV Serieshollywoodhiccups.com

Why General Hospital Had To Kill Peter August

General Hospital (GH) made a major mistake when Peter August was introduced to the Port Charles scene in 2017 and spent four years paying for its major mistake. The first mistake GH made when Peter (Wes Ramsey) became a Port Charles thing was to re-write Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) entire character history. You can’t take a longtime beloved character who has been around since the 1980s and change one fundamental thing about her. For decades we knew she was a virgin when she met Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) as a young WSB agent. To tell us that was no longer true, and before Robert, she slept with Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) was a slap in the face to both the character of Anna and her long-time fans.
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

First Impressions: Roger Howarth as Austin on General Hospital

Now that you've had time to adjust to the General Hospital casting switcheroo, it's time to make a decision about your not so first impression. Roger Howarth stepped into the role of Franco in 2013. His polarizing story involved multiple crimes allegedly erased because of a brain tumor. Over time, he settled into a family life with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) before he met his maker at the hands of Peter (Wes Ramsey). Exit Howarth as Franco.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Sofia Mattsson Is Pregnant!

Please join us in congratulating GENERAL HOSPITAL actress Sofia Mattsson on her pregnancy! When her character of Sasha suddenly wound up pregnant from her night with Brando, fans wondered if the soap was writing in her real-life pregnancy, and it turns out they were! “Big things happening!” the actress announced on Instagram. “So happy and excited to finally share this (almost ready to pop) bump with everyone!”
TV Seriesfame10.com

General Hospital: Plotline Predictions for Summer 2021

Will Nina’s two worlds finally collide? Will “Mike” ever return to Port Charles? Will Brook Lynn and Maxie continue with their baby charade? Will Valentin and Anna realize they should be “more than” friends and superspy colleagues? What will happen with Britt and Jason? General Hospital (GH) fans just love to speculate! As such, below are some GH plotline predictions for summer 2021.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Life Takes An Unexpected Turn For Several Residents

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Life will take an unexpected turn for several residents. Will Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) return soon?. General Hospital Spoilers – Everyone Believes Sonny Corinthos Is Dead. General Hospital’s Port Charles residents may be in for a huge shock when Sonny returns home. Sonny has been...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: The Sonny And Brenda Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For

General Hospital spoilers reveal Sonny still having amnesia for a while to come, but Maurice Benard remembering Sonny’s life very well. General Hospital Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos And Brenda Barrett Together Again. Benard’s daughter got married this weekend and Vanessa Marcil was right there for the wedding having a great...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny And Jason Leave The Mob?

General Hospital spoilers and updates reveal Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) have been a part of the mafia for years. Jason had been injured in a car accident with his brother AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan). Jason suffered a brain injury which caused him to be at odds with his family. Jason met Sonny who could see that Jason needed a place to figure out what he wanted with his life. Sonny ran a nightclub and was part of the mob. Jason decided that he wanted to help Sonny and become his confidant and enforcer. The Corinthos family has been the most powerful of the five different mafia families in Port Charles for years.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital News: Kimberly McCullough Joins New TV Show

GH news reveals Kimberly Anne McCullough, best known for her role as Robin Scorpio on the soap opera General Hospital, will be directing Fox’s straight-to-series order of Fantasy Island. McCullough first rose to fame with her role in General Hospital, a role which she began portraying at the age of 7, playing the character on and off from 1985 to 2001, with a brief stint in 2004.
Entertainmentsoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Curtis Fights for His Life!

Lives will be forever changed in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Curtis is fighting for his life, Brook Lynn puts her plan into motion, Jax gets curious, Finn worries he killed any chance of saving Chase, and Carly misses Sonny as Phyllis questions Nina’s feelings for “Mike.” This is getting complicated!
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Wiley Says His First Words on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

Viewers of GENERAL HOSPITAL fell in love with Wiley immediately upon his introduction, in no small part due to the casting of the super-adorable twins Erik and Theo Olson in the role of Michael and Nelle’s son. Wiley has been through a lot in his young life but there’s one thing the little boy had yet to do until the June 7 episode of the soap — speak! After Willow left, Michael assured Wiley that his parents love him, and the cute little tyke said “Okay” before declaring that he had a lot of crayons and then counting them, “one, two three, four five!”
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Kimberly J. Brown Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

While GENERAL HOSPITAL hasn’t actually shown the final fate of the fake Nurse Chloe Jennings (let alone reveal her real name!), Kimberly J. Brown appears to have finished her run on the soap as she took to social media to look back at the experience. “Being on GH was a total blast,” she declared. “And the definite icing on the cake was working with Kirsten Storms (Maxie).”