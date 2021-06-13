‘General Hospital’ star Wes Ramsey will not return to show

It’s been a while since GENERAL HOSPITAL viewers have seen Paulina Bugembe as Valerie Spencer, and while the character was unlucky in love, the actress has been dating her boyfriend, Ren, since 2009. And this weekend, while on vacation in Sequoia National Park and celebrating his birthday, he popped the question! “It’s happening!” Bugembe exclaimed on Instagram, showing off her beautiful ring. “Ren and I are getting married! He proposed to me next to a raging river and thank goodness it was just us because if you look at the picture you’ll see how puffy my face is from crying so much.