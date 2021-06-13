Assistant GM Steve Sanders offers insight into Pirates’ draft prep

HP Umpire Sean Barber ejected Yankees manager Aaron Boone (ball three/four call; QOCN) in the top of the 9th inning of the #Athletics-#Yankees game. With one out and none on, A's batter Mark Canha took a 2-1 slider from Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman for a called third ball and 3-1 fastball from Chapman for a called fourth ball. Replays indicate the 2-1 pitch ruled ball three was located over the outer half of home plate and below the midpoint (px 0.63, pz 3.33 [sz_top 3.47 / RAD 3.59 / MOE 3.51]) and the 3-1 pitch ruled ball four was located over the outer edge of home plate and at the hollow of the knee (px 0.72, pz 1.60 [sz_bot 1.59 / RAD 1.47 / MOE 1.55]), the call was incorrect. At the time of the ejection, the Yankees were leading, 7-4. The Yankees ultimately won the contest, 7-5. This is Sean Barber (29)'s 3rd ejection of 2021.