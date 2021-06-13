Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Assistant GM Steve Sanders offers insight into Pirates’ draft prep

By Jason Mackey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Steve Sanders wasn’t about to spill the beans. While pinch-hitting for his boss, Ben Cherington, the Pirates assistant general manager declined to say who the club would be selecting in next month’s MLB draft. There was a pretty good reason, too, as Sanders explained on Cherington’s Sunday radio show on 93.7 The Fan.

www.post-gazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Ben Cherington
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Pirates#Mlb Draft#Mlb Pipeline#Gm#Vanderbilt#Mlb Pipeline#The College World Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pirates GM 'encouraged' with how top-3 prospect Oneil Cruz is playing

Jun. 19—Oneil Cruz is not only one of the Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospects but unquestionably the hottest. The Altoona Curve shortstop is riding a 20-game on-base streak, crushing tape-measure home runs and showing off his athleticism and above-average arm. Before the Pirates promote him to Triple-A Indianapolis, general manager Ben...
MLBlatestnewspost.com

2021 MLB Mock Draft: Louisville catcher to Pirates at No. 1; Vandy’s Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker not far behind

Pick: C Henry Davis, Louisville ($8,415,300 slot value) There is no Bryce Harper, Adley Rutschman, or Stephen Strasburg in this draft class. That clear-cut No. 1 prospect. Because of that, the Pirates have cast a wider than usual net for the No. 1 pick. Davis, the top two high school shortstops (Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer), and the two Vanderbilt righties (Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker) are all in the mix.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Impending Free Agent Matt Barnes Offers Insight Into Contract Talks

Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes is having just about the best possible contract year he could have asked for. The 30-year-old right-hander, who is playing in the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, has emerged as one of the best closers in all of Major League Baseball.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Major League Baseball to Host Draft Combine

Jul 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington observes Summer Training workouts at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. Major League Baseball will host a draft combine later this month as a showcase for over 100 college and high school prospects. Major League...
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

A Look at the Pirates 2019 Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Pirates recently added two of their 2019 draft picks to their minor league active rosters, with 13th round pick Chase Murray joining Greensboro yesterday and 20th round pick Jake Snider going to Bradenton on Thursday. It’s a good time to see where the entire 2019 draft group is after losing their first full season to the crazy 2020 campaign.
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Offer Tickets For Vaccinations At PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates, who have helped facilitate the covid-19 vaccination of more than 16,000 people, are now offering free tickets as an incentive to those who are still unvaccinated. The Pirates will serve as hosts Saturday at PNC Park to Major League Baseball’s “MLB Vaccinate at the Plate” campaign that...
NFLWichita Eagle

Mike Borgonzi named assistant GM: 20 promotions in Kansas City Chiefs’ personnel staff

The Chiefs announced a slew of changes and promotions within their personnel staff Wednesday morning. Of note, at least four of the names included in the raft of changes in the team’s front office have recently been mentioned as potential general managers for vacant executive spots with other NFL teams: Mike Borgonzi, Ryan Poles, Brandt Tilis and Chris Shea.
MLBLone Star Ball

Fangraphs mock draft has prep bat to Texas

2021 MLB Mock Draft: Fangraphs has a mock draft out today, and the Texas Rangers grab Dallas Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar at #2 in this projection from Kevin Goldstein and Eric Longenhagen. Lawlar has been a hot name pretty much all year, as he has seemingly solidified himself as one...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

2021 MLB Draft Prep and the NCAA super regionals

My draft writing here has slacked a bit recently. I suppose I should apologize, but I won’t. Part of it involves what the draft is likely to become. Some of it is a reduction in quantity of scheduled games. But, part of it is best run through in a recent discussion. The draft, as important as it is, doesn’t move the needle for most baseball fans, when they’ll have to wait years to see any payoff.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/18

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBallfans.co

Detroit Tigers MLB Draft Player Profile: Shortstop Matt McLain

Today, our series profiling the potential draft picks for the Detroit Tigers looks at Matt McLain, shortstop, from UCLA. The team at MCB is covering the draft all month long. Be sure to check back every day for new content related to the 2021 MLB draft. The Detroit Tigers need a shortstop sooner than later and judging by recent draft history, they are going to continue to look.
MLBclosecallsports.com

MLB Ejection 076 - Sean Barber (2; Aaron Boone)

HP Umpire Sean Barber ejected Yankees manager Aaron Boone (ball three/four call; QOCN) in the top of the 9th inning of the #Athletics-#Yankees game. With one out and none on, A's batter Mark Canha took a 2-1 slider from Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman for a called third ball and 3-1 fastball from Chapman for a called fourth ball. Replays indicate the 2-1 pitch ruled ball three was located over the outer half of home plate and below the midpoint (px 0.63, pz 3.33 [sz_top 3.47 / RAD 3.59 / MOE 3.51]) and the 3-1 pitch ruled ball four was located over the outer edge of home plate and at the hollow of the knee (px 0.72, pz 1.60 [sz_bot 1.59 / RAD 1.47 / MOE 1.55]), the call was incorrect. At the time of the ejection, the Yankees were leading, 7-4. The Yankees ultimately won the contest, 7-5. This is Sean Barber (29)'s 3rd ejection of 2021.
MLBallfans.co

Pittsburgh Pirates: Team Should Pass on Del Castillo

With all the attention on the Pittsburgh Pirates and their first overall pick, the club will have the chance to add more talent in the second round. When the Draft discussions first started, the two Vandy pitchers were in the mix but there was also a catcher. Adrian Del Castillo, of Miami, was a player seen by the public as a potential first pick candidate. He was notable for his hitting ability and being a left-handed bat. However, he has fallen down draft boards.
MLBjioforme.com

Jake Fraley News – MLB Sports

$Signed a one-year contract with the Mariners in March of 2021. Fraley (undisclosed) is not in the starting lineup for Friday’s game against the Rays. Fraley was scratched from Thursday’s lineup for an undisclosed reason but was able to pinch hit late in the contest. He’s out of the lineup again Friday, though the nature of any potential injury remains unclear. Shed Long will start in left field during the series opener.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

2021 MLB Draft Profile: C Adrian Del Castillo, Miami (FL)

Back-to-back profiles on college bats in a weak draft year for them? You bet. This one is on Adrian Del Castillo of the University of Miami. Note: All information of draft prospects compiled from Internet sources, scouting reports and videos. —— If we’ve learned anything about the Dodgers’ approach to...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Assistant GM David Mincberg Leaving Pistons

Assistant Pistons GM David Mincberg is leaving Detroit after one season under GM Troy Weaver, tweets James Edwards III of The Athletic. Edwards indicates that the split was mutual. The rebuilding Pistons collected an array of intriguing young players during 2020/21, Mincberg’s lone year with the club. Detroit selected promising...