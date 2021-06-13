5620 NW 3rd Terrace

This elegant stone and brick manor home is a jewel nestled in a charming cul-de-sac with serene landscaped grounds and a rockstar backyard! Rediscover elegance when you enter the gracious 2-story Foyer with a floor-to-ceiling window on the rear wall that showcases the graceful curved staircase that takes you to the Upper & Lower Levels. The Main Level includes a formal Living Room with beautiful mouldings, Dining Room with custom built-ins for china and linens, Music Room/Conservatory, Office with built-in cabinetry, warm, inviting Family Room retreat with stone fireplace beamed ceiling and wall-of-windows, the renovated Kitchen that has custom cabinets with glass doors, top-of-the-line appliances, large center Island, marble countertops and walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Area with windows and access to the outdoor living space, Desk Area with built-ins and cabinetry, Butler's Pantry with built-in cabinetry, complete with a wine cooler, Mud Room with cabinets, sink, cubbies and access to the garage and backyard. The Upper Level has an exceptional Owner's Suite with custom built-ins that includes a fireplace, amazing designer walk-in custom closet, French doors to the balcony overlooking the backyard oasis, Spa Bath with gorgeous shower, double vanities, large tub and 3 additional walk-in closets. There are 3 additional en suite Bedrooms and Loft with built-ins and desk area. The upstairs laundry is convenient to the Owner's Suite with stairs to the Main Level. The Lower Level has a large Recreation Room with fireplace, Bar with full Kitchen, Billiards area, Game Room, Movie Room, Wine Cellar, Gym, Bedroom, Full Bath and additional storage. The truly resort backyard is great for entertaining or just family fun. There is an outdoor built-in Grill area next to the Cabana that has a Kitchen and Bar, Family Room with fireplace and TV, Bath/Changing Room and automatic retractable screens making it perfect for year-round enjoyment. The state-of-the-art saltwater pool built by Town and Country Pools has a pebble tec finish, in-ground caretaker cleaning system, iAqualink app control, 4 deck jets, 2 fountains, gas heater, HVAC heat recovery and water cooling unit so you can have the perfect temperature year-round. Minutes to dining, grocery stores and the finest shopping in the Washington area!