Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

5620 NW 3rd Terrace

bocaratonrealestate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis charming 4 bedroom plus 3 bath single story home is located directly on the former Ocean Breeze Golf Course in Boca Teeca and has over 2,600 square feet of living space. Situated on a captivating quarter acre private lot on a quiet street in East Boca Raton, this residence features wide open panoramic east facing views of the future Boca National Golf Course or Boca Raton Park, high vaulted ceilings, tile floors throughout living areas, beautiful updated bathrooms, hurricane impact accordion shutters on all windows, roof replaced in 2012, granite counter tops in kitchen, 2 car garage, large screened in patio, community pool and clubhouse, and all located less than 2 miles from the beach.

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

3621 Winter Laurel Terrace

Beautifully updated split level in Williamsburg Village! Gleaming hardwood floors grace the main and upper levels! Incredible remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gorgeous backsplash, and breakfast nook with bay window. Don't miss the fantastic main level family room addition with sliding door that leads to deck! Upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms and a spa like full bath complete with tile floors, soaking tub, and separate shower! Enjoy cozy nights by the fire in the lower level family room/rec room! Walkout lower level also features 4th bedroom with hardwood floors and full bath! You're going to love the huge backyard!! This one won't last!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

3930 NW 3rd Avenue

Fantastic corner lot 3-bed 2-bath home in the low supply Bonnie Loch neighborhood! Huge two-car carport. Large backyard w/shed. Accordion shutters installed throughout all windows. Close to I-95 for commuters and beaches for weekend fun. Room for customizations to make this home tailored to your desires!
Canisteo, NYPosted by
Canisteo Journal

Top homes for sale in Canisteo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: WOW!! ONE FLOOR LIVING WITH A BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN, & 2 FULL BATHS ON 2.5 ACRES!! Don't miss this Super Cute property with
Annandale, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4018 Travis Parkway

Gorgeous custom-built brick facade home boasts over 5,300 SF of living spaces provides plentiful curb appeal, 3 Levels, 6/7 Bedrooms and 5 +-+ Baths on almost 1/3 acre at a private, quiet Non-HOA community in the middle of Annandale. This home was custom built in 2012 with impeccable taste and meticulous attention to detail throughout the house . Spoil your guest with the spacious Guest Suite located at the Main Level which provides many options and Upper Level features Brand New Hardwood Floors with an office ideal for working from home. The Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops. The spectacular, charming Dining Room and Living Room will be impressive to any guests at parties. The Upper Level features 4 huge Bedrooms and a Grand Primary Suite with windows overlooking the tranquil and peaceful views. The Primary Suite Bathroom is an absolute luxury with dual vanities and mirrors. The Home features a Fully Finished Walk-out Basement with 9' Ceiling and 10' Ceiling on Main Level with many Tray Ceilings and Ceiling Fans throughout is equipped with a 2-Car Garage plus Extended Driveway. It is minutes from Tyson+GGs Corner, Mosaic District, INOVA Fairfax Hospital, 495, 395, 236 and only 20 minutes from DC. Come for a visit and call it home!
Chaska, MNsuejohnsonteam.com

4032 Grand Chevalle Parkway Chaska, MN 55318

Welcome home to this Gorgeous 2-story that is filled with custom upgrades throughout the home! There isn't a home on the market that compares to this one from the location, to the gourmet kitchen, and finished off garage (epoxied floors, cabs, and lighting) this one has it all! As you walk in the ML you are greeted by wood floors that flow throughout the ML, leading you to your family room and gourmet kitchen.The kitchen has custom white cabinets, with a large center island,SS apps and granite counters.The family room consists of a gas fireplace surrounded by custom built-in's, surround sound, and white mantle.The ML also offers, an office, mudroom and half-bath.The patio door walks out to a.
Douglas, GAPosted by
Douglas Updates

Take a look at these homes for sale in Douglas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: FEELS LIKE A RESORT! This gorgeous home located in Greensway Subdivision in the Douglas Golf and Country Club has the entire family in mind.
Mclean, VAhellovirginia.com

8338 SPRINGHAVEN GARDEN LANE, MCLEAN, VA 22102

This elegant stone and brick manor home is a jewel nestled in a charming cul-de-sac with serene landscaped grounds and a rockstar backyard! Rediscover elegance when you enter the gracious 2-story Foyer with a floor-to-ceiling window on the rear wall that showcases the graceful curved staircase that takes you to the Upper & Lower Levels. The Main Level includes a formal Living Room with beautiful mouldings, Dining Room with custom built-ins for china and linens, Music Room/Conservatory, Office with built-in cabinetry, warm, inviting Family Room retreat with stone fireplace beamed ceiling and wall-of-windows, the renovated Kitchen that has custom cabinets with glass doors, top-of-the-line appliances, large center Island, marble countertops and walk-in Pantry, Breakfast Area with windows and access to the outdoor living space, Desk Area with built-ins and cabinetry, Butler's Pantry with built-in cabinetry, complete with a wine cooler, Mud Room with cabinets, sink, cubbies and access to the garage and backyard. The Upper Level has an exceptional Owner's Suite with custom built-ins that includes a fireplace, amazing designer walk-in custom closet, French doors to the balcony overlooking the backyard oasis, Spa Bath with gorgeous shower, double vanities, large tub and 3 additional walk-in closets. There are 3 additional en suite Bedrooms and Loft with built-ins and desk area. The upstairs laundry is convenient to the Owner's Suite with stairs to the Main Level. The Lower Level has a large Recreation Room with fireplace, Bar with full Kitchen, Billiards area, Game Room, Movie Room, Wine Cellar, Gym, Bedroom, Full Bath and additional storage. The truly resort backyard is great for entertaining or just family fun. There is an outdoor built-in Grill area next to the Cabana that has a Kitchen and Bar, Family Room with fireplace and TV, Bath/Changing Room and automatic retractable screens making it perfect for year-round enjoyment. The state-of-the-art saltwater pool built by Town and Country Pools has a pebble tec finish, in-ground caretaker cleaning system, iAqualink app control, 4 deck jets, 2 fountains, gas heater, HVAC heat recovery and water cooling unit so you can have the perfect temperature year-round. Minutes to dining, grocery stores and the finest shopping in the Washington area!
Home & Gardenbocaratonrealestate.com

354 NW NW 42nd Street

What is NEW at this HOUSE: NEW ROOF, NEW CEILING(2021), NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, NEW DRYER, NEWLY WASHER (2020), NEW GARAGE DOOR AUTOMATIC SYSTEM/REMOTE CONTROL, NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET AT MASTER BED, WITH NEW VANITY/FAUCET/MIRROR, NEW SPRINKLER SYSTEM (PUMP AND CLOCK) A/C 5Y. Cozy 2bed/2bath at Knob Hill Club Community with 1 car garage, and driveway for more cars, enclosed/ glass sliding doors porch with a garden view. This house location is across from Club House with heated salted water pool, shuffleboard, table pool, kitchen, tables and dancing floor. Close to I-95 and a few miles from the beach, Spanish River Park with access to Boca Raton beautiful beach. Few minutes to restaurants and shops. HOA $210.00 p/m includes landscaping, HD cable and Club House Heated salt water pool to enjoy.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

17528 71st Avenue #3D

WOW! Fantastic MOVE-IN Condition 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo less than a 5 minute walk from Downtown Tinley and Train Station!!!! Special Features and Newer include: Bamboo Floors, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Cabinets, FULL Master Suite, In-Unit Laundry, Balcony and Much More! This Location and Price cannot be beat! Do not delay, call your agent today for a private showing.
Real Estatelevinrinkerealty.com

5951 Cherry Hill Cir

Beautiful upscale craftsman style all brick home located in the heart of Pace. Convenient to all major highways, shopping, restaurants and everyday conveniences. The foyer welcomes you into this split bedroom, open floor plan home with plenty of room for the family and exquisite features and tons of character such as: crown molding, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, low maintenance vinyl plank flooring throughout the family areas, stainless steel appliances with staggered upgraded cabinetry. The large and private master suite has tray ceilings with crown. The master bath has a double vanity with granite, tile shower with a frameless door, drop in tub with tile surround and a huge walk in closet. The covered back porch has tons of room for entertaining and a 3 car garage for storage. Room dimensions are approximate and photos may be of similar floor plan but exterior and interior colors may vary.
Village, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2614 Saint Paul Street

Presenting - "Little Georgetown Row" - Built in the late 1860's in Charles Village - Not only a unique detached home but this home is a gardeners delight! Beautiful curved perennial beds, mature trees, decks, patios and firepit. Included is this boundless outdoor space is a cozy home and lounging deck for Fido! A specious home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Also offered is a new beautiful updated kitchen (less than 1 month old) - shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and granite counters! Rooms are large and spacious rooms. The charm of the past is featured with rosetta moldings, rich stained hardwood floors, high ceilings, orginial doors and transom windows. Featured updates include, new roof, new windows (most), finished waterproofed basement with vented glass block windows, 2 zoned HVAC, shed, a gated parking pad, dual staircases. A comfortable home with history of the past and todays updates. Come and vist!*Please note - tax records says house was built in 1920 - this house was built between 1860 and 1870.
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Check out these homes for sale in Berea now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move-in ready describes this 3 bedroom, 3 bath split-foyer home on a larger corner lot conveniently located near Berea. The bamboo flooring throughout provides
Tennisbocaratonrealestate.com

9338 SW 3rd St #509

Enter this beautifully renovated and modern living corner 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in the heart of West Boca. Porcelain Tile throughout the entire unit, brand new A/C and Water Heater! Fully updated kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Soft Touch Cabinets. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and both bathrooms are fully updated. A rated schools from Elementary to High School! Pool, Tennis, and Basketball Court are just a few steps away. Make this your next home or investment!
Real Estatesignaturenv.com

2433 Hamonah Drive

Beautifully maintained home - ready for immediate occupancy. Tiled entry to the oversized great room that includes ceiling fan and large picture windows overlooking the backyard. Kitchen includes all appliances, tile floors, corian counter tops, breakfast bar, spacious nook and pantry. Bedrooms are split from each other with primary bedroom that includes lots of natural light, bathroom with dual sinks, walk in shower and large walk in closet. Den would be great for office space. Interior laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Exterior with desert landscaping, covered patio, backyard fully enclosed. Home includes solar that is owned.
Real Estateremax.ca

2 - 4515 7 AVE SE

RENOVATED INNER CITY NEW APPLIANCES Welcome to this quiet complex in this inner community where this townhome welcomes you as a perfect family home or an ideal home for first-time home buyers. This townhome features just under 1400 sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms, south deck backing onto green space, renovated throughout & lots of light! The open main floor with timeless style features hardwood floors, bright & elegant kitchen, a sophisticated dining room with large windows & a stunningly appointed living room with sliding doors to the back deck. This chef-caliber kitchen showcases fresh cabinetry, gleaming counters, upgraded stainless steel appliance, contemporary backsplash & is open to the dining room-great for family dinner or entertaining guests. Seamless entertaining flourishes here. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms with a full bath! The primary bedroom wows with tons of space. The basement gives you all you need with flex space, a spacious den & ample storage in the utility room. Parking is not an issue here- an assigned parking stall and plenty of visitor parking. This home boasts being at the centre of everything Calgary has to offer- close to trendy shops, restaurants, easy access to Public Transit, Downtown, many parks & green space & the river! This home also has quick access to Deerfoot, Stoney Trail & Blackfoot Trail. Close to Alberta health Services Office & New Seniors Living building. Call today to make your dream of homeownership a reality!