4998 Covey Trail

Gristmill Trails: New Homes with Basements Included in Westfield 1/15. Welcome to Gristmill Trails, an amenity filled community, where you can own a brand new home with an included basement in an ideal Westfield location. Perfectly located near the corner of US-31 and SR-32, you'll be centrally located to everything Westfield has to offer.Plus you’ll be in the highly desirable Westfield Washington SchoolDistrict. Ready to learn more about owning a brand new home at Gristmill Trails?Click here to schedule your visit! Your new home at Gristmill Trails offers the ultimate curb appeal, with HardiPlank siding and charming Craftsman exteriors. Inside, you'll enjoy having a modern open concept floorplan with room to spread out. Hosting family and friends becomes more enjoyable when your kitchen opens up to the dining and living area. More is included at Gristmill Trails, so your new home comeswith updated finishes like quartz counters, hard surface flooring, and 42" cabinets. With up to 3,000+ square feet and an included basement, everyone will finally have a space to call their own. Choose to finish the included basement for the ultimate hang out space too! There is fun for the whole family at Gristmill Trails with communityamenities like a pool and pool house! Building here is easy. First choose from one of the beautiful homesitesoffering pond-view or open space, then select the floorplan that best fits your family’s needs. Finally, pick the professionally-coordinated interior design palette with the finishes you love best. The only thing left to do is move in! Take the next step!Click here to schedule your visit to Gristmill Trails.