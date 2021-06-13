Cancel
Real Estate

4998 Covey Trail

bocaratonrealestate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne story home that opens up to vaulted ceilings with matching tile throughout the living areas. Beautifully renovated bedrooms and master bath. Large dual master walk in closets. Updated stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to additional living area with fireplace and wet bar. Patio with grilling area and room for a pool. Oversized driveway. This association features their own Pheasant Walk Community Park. Easily situated with nearby shopping centers with access to I95 and only a few miles to the beach.

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Annandale, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4018 Travis Parkway

Gorgeous custom-built brick facade home boasts over 5,300 SF of living spaces provides plentiful curb appeal, 3 Levels, 6/7 Bedrooms and 5 +-+ Baths on almost 1/3 acre at a private, quiet Non-HOA community in the middle of Annandale. This home was custom built in 2012 with impeccable taste and meticulous attention to detail throughout the house . Spoil your guest with the spacious Guest Suite located at the Main Level which provides many options and Upper Level features Brand New Hardwood Floors with an office ideal for working from home. The Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops. The spectacular, charming Dining Room and Living Room will be impressive to any guests at parties. The Upper Level features 4 huge Bedrooms and a Grand Primary Suite with windows overlooking the tranquil and peaceful views. The Primary Suite Bathroom is an absolute luxury with dual vanities and mirrors. The Home features a Fully Finished Walk-out Basement with 9' Ceiling and 10' Ceiling on Main Level with many Tray Ceilings and Ceiling Fans throughout is equipped with a 2-Car Garage plus Extended Driveway. It is minutes from Tyson+GGs Corner, Mosaic District, INOVA Fairfax Hospital, 495, 395, 236 and only 20 minutes from DC. Come for a visit and call it home!
Real Estateanncarrrealestate.com

8352 Blue Periwinkle Lane

Meticulously cared for custom 3 Bd,3 Bath home shows pride of ownership in every detail.Dream kitchen with 42inch cabinets,46x86 granite island,stainless steel appliances,granite countertops,breakfast nook.Access from kitchen to formal dining room.Living room has 12 coffered ceilings, gas fireplace.Architectural details to include curved walls in MB and kitchen.Spacious master bedroom,ensuite complete with expansive walk-in closet with seasonal bar for 3 levels to hang clothes,built-in shoe rack.Walk in closets in all bedrooms.Second floor has large open family room,vaulted ceilings, full bath.Abundance of attic storage. Relaxing backyard with flagstone patio.Professionally designed landscaping.Community Pool.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

43425 Livery Square

Welcome to a bit of Tuscany in Ashburn! This beautiful townhome is located in the heart of Ashburn Farm, a friendly, safe neighborhood. Entry and upper levels feature beautiful hard wood flooring and vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living spaces. Enjoy time in this large, Mediterranean style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a very quiet Bosch dishwasher. Warm up in the winter with a gas fireplace in basement level. Enjoy the outdoors on your deck or patio. This uniquely upgraded deck with Denali composite flooring is both rustic and elegant. Beneath the deck lies a manicured brick patio surrounded by planting beds and blooming Magnolia trees with access to a gorgeous community path. Garage features include installed cabinets and workbench as well as a new garage door opener. You will love this community with a pool, tennis court, and playground all within walking distance. Updated roof, washer/dryer, and AC/Heat (2018).
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

17528 71st Avenue #3D

WOW! Fantastic MOVE-IN Condition 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo less than a 5 minute walk from Downtown Tinley and Train Station!!!! Special Features and Newer include: Bamboo Floors, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Cabinets, FULL Master Suite, In-Unit Laundry, Balcony and Much More! This Location and Price cannot be beat! Do not delay, call your agent today for a private showing.
Tennisbocaratonrealestate.com

9338 SW 3rd St #509

Enter this beautifully renovated and modern living corner 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in the heart of West Boca. Porcelain Tile throughout the entire unit, brand new A/C and Water Heater! Fully updated kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Soft Touch Cabinets. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and both bathrooms are fully updated. A rated schools from Elementary to High School! Pool, Tennis, and Basketball Court are just a few steps away. Make this your next home or investment!
Real Estatesuejohnsonteam.com

11280 Bluestem Lane Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Stately & Spacious home in popular Bluestem Hills on a private 3/4 acre wooded site. Grand 2 story foyer with a dramatic curved staircase. Enjoy the owner’s suite on the main level and 3 bedrooms and study on upper. LL has all the fun spaces: updated spa room, game room, billiards & amusement room. Imagine a wine cellar that holds 1000 bottles of wine & flex room for exercise or crafts. Brand new roof in 2019 with a 40 year transferable warranty, 2 new furnaces and AC in 2017. Kitchen updates in 2012: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and sink, ceramic tile backsplash, new lighting & cabinet hardware. New retaining wall in 2012 & a huge maintenance free deck. Newly refinished hardwood floors, some new carpet & fresh paint. New lighting, faucets & shower surround in the owner's bath. Newly epoxied garage floor & new landscaping! The 276 sqft wine cellar not included in TFSF. See supplements.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

1228 S S Military Trail Trail #2123

Welcome to Villas at Meadow Lakes! This a spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath located at one of the most desirable sides of the complex overlooking at a relaxing lake in a gated Community, pet friendly. Master bedroom with a large walk in closet, updated master bath, porcelain tile in foyer and living/dining area, custom built wall decor with place for wall mounted TV Kitchen flows into the dining and living space. Washer and dryer inside. Walk right out to the Clubhouse on lake with heated pool, jacuzzi, outside grill bar and fitness center. Brand new AC and Water Heater. Great location walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Minutes to I95 & the beach. All ages welcome. You will love living here! Great for investor!!
Real Estatethervagroup.com

3514 Mill Mount Trail

IMMACULATE 1ST FLOOR PRIMARY AND BASEMENT LOT IN WESTLAKE AT MILLMOUNT!! Built by Jones Homes Custom Builders, this home offers everything you desire in a home and so much more! The popular APRILIA FLOOR PLAN boasts thoughtful design as well as uniquely crafted features. Spanning at 3,000 sq ft, The Aprilia provides an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, painted cabinets, a spacious pantry, SS Appliances, & bright morning room. Family room centers around a cozy gas fireplace w/decorative mantle. First floor primary suite features dual walk-in closets and spa-like ensuite bath with separate vanities, gorgeous tiled shower and private water closet. Second floor includes three more spacious bedrooms and two more full baths, one Jack and Jill and one attached. Generous loft area is a perfect second sitting room or utilize as the perfect playroom for the kids. Full unfinished basement is the perfect addition to include even more square footage! Ample storage space can be found in WI attic as well as attached 2-car garage. Jones Homes is a Top Richmond builder and the recipient of multiple Parade of Homes Awards!
MLSthervagroup.com

14105 Laurel Trail Place

Sweet Two Story in Woodlake nestled on quiet cul de sac lot. Private woodsy rear yard, screen porch - perfect for having coffee while watching the kids play! Updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious great room with fireplace and dining room (or use it as a play room or office). Kitchen has cute bar and built in bench seating in the dining nook. Owner's suite has private bathroom and walk in closet. Simply adorable home - a must see!! Enjoy all Woodlake has to offer....pool, lake, trails!
Real Estatelewkepartners.com

21020 N Pheasant Trail

The largest split level you've ever seen! Recently refreshed with new paint and wood laminate flooring throughout in on trend colors. The double front doors welcome you into your main living space. Spacious living room, dining room and huge eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite make a great flow for entertaining. If this isn't enough, enjoy the enormous family room that walks out to your drool worthy outdoor space. Multi tier deck and paver patio accessible from both the kitchen and lower family room overlooks your beautiful 1.2 acre yard with mature trees for privacy galore. Offering 4 generously sized bedrooms upstairs, the master includes large ensuite bathroom with soaker tub, shower, separate vanity area and walk in closet. The additional 2 rooms in the lower level give you a plethora of options...5th bedroom, playroom, home gym, office, or in law suite with access to another full bathroom. So many options, you choose the one that works best for your family! All the rooms in this home are excellent sizes utilizing the 4000SF extremely well. Attached 3 Car heated garage. Great location, walkable to forest preserves. Schedule a tour today, I doubt this private wooded paradise will last long!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 14 Gazelle Trail

Ready to build, Lightly wooded, fairly level Corner Lot on paved road in nice home area. These lots have a nice location and views. Perced for a 3 bedroom alternative Septic system. Park and lake right down the road. Listing courtesy of Key Move Properties, Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Trails at Crowfoot

Trails at Crowfoot will host an amazing line up of amenities for outdoor and sports enthusiast. And for those looking to relax at home, sizable yards and covered porches check all the right boxes. You've got options! At Tri Pointe Homes' Online Design Center, you can choose the options and...
Home & Gardennewhomesource.com

Gristmill Trails

Gristmill Trails: New Homes with Basements Included in Westfield 1/15. Welcome to Gristmill Trails, an amenity filled community, where you can own a brand new home with an included basement in an ideal Westfield location. Perfectly located near the corner of US-31 and SR-32, you'll be centrally located to everything Westfield has to offer.Plus you’ll be in the highly desirable Westfield Washington SchoolDistrict. Ready to learn more about owning a brand new home at Gristmill Trails?Click here to schedule your visit! Your new home at Gristmill Trails offers the ultimate curb appeal, with HardiPlank siding and charming Craftsman exteriors. Inside, you'll enjoy having a modern open concept floorplan with room to spread out. Hosting family and friends becomes more enjoyable when your kitchen opens up to the dining and living area. More is included at Gristmill Trails, so your new home comeswith updated finishes like quartz counters, hard surface flooring, and 42" cabinets. With up to 3,000+ square feet and an included basement, everyone will finally have a space to call their own. Choose to finish the included basement for the ultimate hang out space too! There is fun for the whole family at Gristmill Trails with communityamenities like a pool and pool house! Building here is easy. First choose from one of the beautiful homesitesoffering pond-view or open space, then select the floorplan that best fits your family’s needs. Finally, pick the professionally-coordinated interior design palette with the finishes you love best. The only thing left to do is move in! Take the next step!Click here to schedule your visit to Gristmill Trails.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

933 Tuckahoe Trail

Newly renovated throughout this charming rancher is sure to please. Located in the popular Woods Resort community. The interior features open floor plan, master with half bath, two guest bedrooms and full bath. New paint, new carpet, new plank vinyl, new appliances including washer and dryer and new plumbing throughout. Third bedroom is currently used as a laundry room but could be converted back to a bedroom. The exterior has been freshly painted, huge deck for entertaining, carport, pond with fountain, wheel chair access to front door could be converted to steps if desired. Two couches, area rug, bar stools and lawn mower all convey unless buyer wants removed. Convenient location from main entrance. Call to schedule your showing today. Please wear a mask while inside at all times.
Retailnewhomesource.com

Mustang Trails

Families will enjoy this 55-acre community conveniently situated between four major highways with walking accessibility to retail and near Missouri City Community Park. With flexible, value-oriented new home construction by a home builder with over 60 years of experience, Mustang Trails will be the perfect home for growing families!. Actual...
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

4180 Banyan Trails Dr

The Perfect Home! Immaculate Inside and Out with so many Stylish Details throughout! This spacious 4 bedroom plus loft has all the space you need for todays lifestyles. Manicured Landscaping and well maintained palms lead you to a Welcoming Foyer, Large Living and Dining Room.. Huge kitchen with lots of beautiful cabinetry, Granite and SS Appliances, lots of work area and pantry storage too! Big Breakfast area with seating for SIX! Upstairs the triple split bedrooms with wood floors and large windows surround the family friendly Loft area. The Master Suite is wonderful with en-suite bath and lots of closets space. Every room is beautifully decorated and super clean! The Screened Pool is a perfect place to entertain into the night in comfort. This home is truly a Rare Find and wont last!
Real Estaterobbybrady.com

114 Equestrian Trail

Beautifully maintained one-level custom-built home on over an acre, zoned for Wren Schools. This low-maintenance home has immaculate hardwood floors and a vaulted ceiling in the living room along with travertine flooring in the bathrooms and slate flooring in the kitchen. This home has been meticulously maintained and every detail is exceptional. The home is located on the Brushy Creek Watershed Lake in the quiet Fox Creek subdivision. Enjoy a view of the water from the large screened porch. A new HVAC system was recently added and the termite bond has been maintained. This is an amazing home at a great price. Call The Clinger Team and schedule your showing today!!!
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

181 White Oak Trail

CONTINUE TO SHOW, SELLER ACCEPTING BACK UP OFFERS! Deals like this just don’t come around!! Custom built 3 bed, 2 bath 1500 sq ft ranch home on 11.34 unrestricted parklike acres! Mechanics dream garage! 2 car OVERSIZED (24X37) garage/workshop with plenty of storage and full unfinished basement, has wood furnace in basement for alternate heat source with large wood box to store the wood! Also a 2 car detached garage and garden shed. Great room has awesome bay window to enjoy the private setting, and a large patio in the back with covered hot tub and Sunsetter awning! Large open country style kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless appliances. HSA home warranty included! Secluded and private parklike setting!! Tax ID 141011004002007004 included in the sale.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

E21 Big Horn Trail

ARE YOU READY TO LIVE LIFE IN THE MOUNTAINS? ARE YOU LOOKING FOR AN AFFORDABLE LAND OPTION? THIS GREAT 5+ ACRE LOT MAY BE JUST THE ANSWER YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKIING FOR! PICK YOUR HOME STYLE - RV, MODULAR, LOG CABIN, YURT, MICRO HOME ANY CHOICE YOU MAKE WILL LOOK GREAT ON THIS WOODED OASIS. IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO BE A MOUNTAINEER ON AN EASY BUDGET, LOOK NO FURTHER THAN BIG HORN TRAIL! COMMUNITY HUNTING PRESERVE AND PRIVATE ROADS WITH EASY RESTRICTIONS AND LOW HOA! EASY TRAVEL TO WINCHESTER, MARTINSBURG AND HAGERSTOWN, MD MAKE THIS A GREAT LOCATION FOR YOUR HOME OR GET-AWAY.