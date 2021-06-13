22529 Swordfish Drive

Looking for a beautiful private oasis to compliment your equally beautiful home? Look no further. This home is the perfect mix of indoor/outdoor living and has many renovations and upgrades throughout. The main features new hardwood flooring, custom kitchen with floor to ceiling walnut cabinets, new fridge, tons of storage, granite countertops, and a large island with seating for the entire family. Two separate living areas, gas fireplace with stone surround and built-ins, a dining room, spacious bedroom, fully renovated bathroom with oversized walk-in tiled shower, and beautiful laundry with sink, built-in cabinets, and granite counters. New windows plus two solar tubes in the entrance and kitchen have been installed on the main and upper level. There are two separate sliding patio doors off the living room and kitchen lending easy access to your west facing backyard. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The primary has its own large private west facing duradek balcony for sanctuary away from the kids, walk-in closet, and 4-piece ensuite with steam shower and jetted tub. The basement is ready to entertain the biggest sports fans with a large rec room, a beautiful gas fireplace with brick surround, and wet bar. There is another bedroom, office, workout area, 3-piece bathroom, and even more storage to complete the basement. There are two newer furnaces that run two zones of the house, a brand-new water tank, and water softener. The shingles on the house were replaced 5 years ago. The oversized attached double car garage comes with a heater, workbench and shelving, and a sink, making it easy to water the front flowers or wash off those muddy shoes! There is plenty of space for 6 more vehicles to park on your massive driveway! This house also comes with under ground irrigation and two sheds. It is one of the best cul de sac locations in the estate area of Silver Springs with great neighbours all around. Get planning your next family and friend backyard part.