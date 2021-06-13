Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

22529 Swordfish Drive

bocaratonrealestate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT 3/2 home. Master bedroom with walk-in to closet and bathroom. Gorgeous lake views waterfront pool home in most desirable Boca Winds. Kitchen with granite countertops. High/Cathedral knockdown ceilings with lots of natural light. New water heater, AC is 5 years. Beautiful screened-in pool overlooking tranquil lake. Walk or bike to great ''A'' rated schools. Minutes from South County Park with outdoor amphitheater, dog park, nature center, water theme park, and jet ski launch. Centrally located - close to major roads, shopping, dining. Low HOA fees. The house needs a little bit of TLC/cosmetic improvements.This lovely home won't last!

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Dog Park#High Cathedral#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Big Bear Lake, CAPosted by
Big Bear Digest

Top homes for sale in Big Bear Lake

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Adorable cabin on a beautiful street. This cabin has been well maintained and is on a large flat lot. An affordable opportunity
Annandale, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4018 Travis Parkway

Gorgeous custom-built brick facade home boasts over 5,300 SF of living spaces provides plentiful curb appeal, 3 Levels, 6/7 Bedrooms and 5 +-+ Baths on almost 1/3 acre at a private, quiet Non-HOA community in the middle of Annandale. This home was custom built in 2012 with impeccable taste and meticulous attention to detail throughout the house . Spoil your guest with the spacious Guest Suite located at the Main Level which provides many options and Upper Level features Brand New Hardwood Floors with an office ideal for working from home. The Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops. The spectacular, charming Dining Room and Living Room will be impressive to any guests at parties. The Upper Level features 4 huge Bedrooms and a Grand Primary Suite with windows overlooking the tranquil and peaceful views. The Primary Suite Bathroom is an absolute luxury with dual vanities and mirrors. The Home features a Fully Finished Walk-out Basement with 9' Ceiling and 10' Ceiling on Main Level with many Tray Ceilings and Ceiling Fans throughout is equipped with a 2-Car Garage plus Extended Driveway. It is minutes from Tyson+GGs Corner, Mosaic District, INOVA Fairfax Hospital, 495, 395, 236 and only 20 minutes from DC. Come for a visit and call it home!
Real Estateanncarrrealestate.com

8352 Blue Periwinkle Lane

Meticulously cared for custom 3 Bd,3 Bath home shows pride of ownership in every detail.Dream kitchen with 42inch cabinets,46x86 granite island,stainless steel appliances,granite countertops,breakfast nook.Access from kitchen to formal dining room.Living room has 12 coffered ceilings, gas fireplace.Architectural details to include curved walls in MB and kitchen.Spacious master bedroom,ensuite complete with expansive walk-in closet with seasonal bar for 3 levels to hang clothes,built-in shoe rack.Walk in closets in all bedrooms.Second floor has large open family room,vaulted ceilings, full bath.Abundance of attic storage. Relaxing backyard with flagstone patio.Professionally designed landscaping.Community Pool.
Chaska, MNsuejohnsonteam.com

4032 Grand Chevalle Parkway Chaska, MN 55318

Welcome home to this Gorgeous 2-story that is filled with custom upgrades throughout the home! There isn't a home on the market that compares to this one from the location, to the gourmet kitchen, and finished off garage (epoxied floors, cabs, and lighting) this one has it all! As you walk in the ML you are greeted by wood floors that flow throughout the ML, leading you to your family room and gourmet kitchen.The kitchen has custom white cabinets, with a large center island,SS apps and granite counters.The family room consists of a gas fireplace surrounded by custom built-in's, surround sound, and white mantle.The ML also offers, an office, mudroom and half-bath.The patio door walks out to a.
Stanardsville, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Knights Drive

6.47 acre lot, conveniently located in the Rt. 33 Business District of Stanardsville, yet offers complete privacy. Approved for 4 bedroom home. Partially wooded. Portion of property fenced. 211 Sq. ft. of private road frontage. No HOA. Currently zoned as (R1) Residential. Property contains pond and stream. Listing courtesy of...
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Check out these homes for sale in Berea now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move-in ready describes this 3 bedroom, 3 bath split-foyer home on a larger corner lot conveniently located near Berea. The bamboo flooring throughout provides
Village, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2614 Saint Paul Street

Presenting - "Little Georgetown Row" - Built in the late 1860's in Charles Village - Not only a unique detached home but this home is a gardeners delight! Beautiful curved perennial beds, mature trees, decks, patios and firepit. Included is this boundless outdoor space is a cozy home and lounging deck for Fido! A specious home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Also offered is a new beautiful updated kitchen (less than 1 month old) - shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and granite counters! Rooms are large and spacious rooms. The charm of the past is featured with rosetta moldings, rich stained hardwood floors, high ceilings, orginial doors and transom windows. Featured updates include, new roof, new windows (most), finished waterproofed basement with vented glass block windows, 2 zoned HVAC, shed, a gated parking pad, dual staircases. A comfortable home with history of the past and todays updates. Come and vist!*Please note - tax records says house was built in 1920 - this house was built between 1860 and 1870.
Real Estatecasabellagroupfl.com

1523 Reflection COVE

Gorgeous 2-story, 3091sq ft, 5Bedroom, 4 Full Baths plus Den Home with an upgraded decorative stone facade and pond view features a floorplan perfect for entertaining and extended families. The open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, 18 tile flooring, a large walk-in Pantry and Butler Pantry Room along with recessed and pendant lights and 8-foot island with sink overlooking the oversized Family Room. The Fridge, Microwave & Dishwasher are new in 2021. New A/C in July 2020. Downstairs there is a Bedroom & Full Bath perfect for in-laws or guests, a Den/Formal Living Room and separate Dining Room. Upstairs you will find the first Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, en-suite bathroom featuring two separate Vanities, large walk-in shower & garden tub & 2 walk-in closets. The 2nd floor also offers a 2nd Master Bedroom with en-Suite Bathroom, Laundry Room, a large loft area, two additional Bedrooms and another full bathroom.
Real Estateseybothteamhomes.com

424 Wickford Point Road

Wickford Point! Enjoy all this Nantucket inspired neighborhood has to offer. Stroll down the sidewalks on the tree lined street to the water where you can launch your kayak or simply enjoy the amazing views. Wrap around front porch is the perfect welcoming spot for this 4 bedroom Victorian. First floor showcases 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, beautiful windows, bright open concept eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel Viking appliances, family room with gas fireplace, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and powder room. Off the family room is a slider leading to an upper deck which overlooks the private back yard. Second level has master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, custom walk in closet and spacious bath with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower, 3 additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. All of the bedrooms have hardwood flooring. The walk out lower level is finished with family room and plenty of room to entertain. just outside the slider you will find a spacious patio with lots of seating and gas grill hookup. Whole house generator, irrigation, new A/C, new hot water tank, natural gas heat and town water.
Real Estatesignaturenv.com

2433 Hamonah Drive

Beautifully maintained home - ready for immediate occupancy. Tiled entry to the oversized great room that includes ceiling fan and large picture windows overlooking the backyard. Kitchen includes all appliances, tile floors, corian counter tops, breakfast bar, spacious nook and pantry. Bedrooms are split from each other with primary bedroom that includes lots of natural light, bathroom with dual sinks, walk in shower and large walk in closet. Den would be great for office space. Interior laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Exterior with desert landscaping, covered patio, backyard fully enclosed. Home includes solar that is owned.
Naches, WAYakima Herald Republic

430 Clover Springs, Naches, WA 98937

Absolutely beautiful custom log home on five landscaped acres in the scenic Nile Valley. This home was built and loved by one family who put their heart and soul into the design and care of the home and surrounding acreage. From the full kitchen with custom cabinets and solid wood countertops to the great room with amazing views, stone fireplace and cathedral ceilings to the log staircase that takes you up to the second bedroom loft, you'll be surrounded by craftsmanship and beauty at every turn. Lower level also features a full bath next to the master bedroom as well as the laundry room with pantry and abundant storage. The second bedroom loft also has it's own private bathroom and a sitting area with built in storage cabinets.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
The Independent

Home described as ‘a slice of hell’ is up for sale for $590,000 cash

A Colorado Springs home which one person described as a “little slice of hell” is on the market for a whopping 590,000 cash.The visibly decrepit five-bed four-bath home features a lot of graffiti on almost every wall, including profanity, filthy carpets from an illegal pet rescue that was run out of the residence. The house also had rotten, maggot-infested meat that was left in a basement fridge over a year earlier when the tenant was evicted from the residence.In a report from Denver7 News, Mimi Foster, a listing agent of the home who works with the Falcon Property...
Real Estateremax.ca

20 SILVERGROVE PL NW

Looking for a beautiful private oasis to compliment your equally beautiful home? Look no further. This home is the perfect mix of indoor/outdoor living and has many renovations and upgrades throughout. The main features new hardwood flooring, custom kitchen with floor to ceiling walnut cabinets, new fridge, tons of storage, granite countertops, and a large island with seating for the entire family. Two separate living areas, gas fireplace with stone surround and built-ins, a dining room, spacious bedroom, fully renovated bathroom with oversized walk-in tiled shower, and beautiful laundry with sink, built-in cabinets, and granite counters. New windows plus two solar tubes in the entrance and kitchen have been installed on the main and upper level. There are two separate sliding patio doors off the living room and kitchen lending easy access to your west facing backyard. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The primary has its own large private west facing duradek balcony for sanctuary away from the kids, walk-in closet, and 4-piece ensuite with steam shower and jetted tub. The basement is ready to entertain the biggest sports fans with a large rec room, a beautiful gas fireplace with brick surround, and wet bar. There is another bedroom, office, workout area, 3-piece bathroom, and even more storage to complete the basement. There are two newer furnaces that run two zones of the house, a brand-new water tank, and water softener. The shingles on the house were replaced 5 years ago. The oversized attached double car garage comes with a heater, workbench and shelving, and a sink, making it easy to water the front flowers or wash off those muddy shoes! There is plenty of space for 6 more vehicles to park on your massive driveway! This house also comes with under ground irrigation and two sheds. It is one of the best cul de sac locations in the estate area of Silver Springs with great neighbours all around. Get planning your next family and friend backyard part.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Beauregard Drive

Just over 1/2 acre lot within walking distance to Bryce Resort (walk down Stonewall and then along the golf course on Fairway Dr)! Corner lot with frontage on both Stonewall Dr and Beauregard Dr. Listing courtesy of Era Valley Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLSthepianohomegroup.com

Atkins Drive

1.47 Acres of buildable land in the Town of Luray. Private and secluded in the Springview Subdivision, this land is ready to be built on. Town water and sewer available to connect to. Build your dream home and enjoy all the comforts of being minutes from town, but with peace and quiet on this nice lane with roads maintained by the Town and trash pickup available as well.
Real Estatesomerscompany.com

184 Bayshore Drive Drive

Rare opportunity to own this Brick home fronting the Choctawhatchee Bay, located conveniently between Freeport and Bluewater Bay. Short distance to the Beaches of South Walton and Destin. Brand New 2 story Dock that is 'to die for'! Dock has 2 covered seating areas, Boat Lift with Remote, Shower, Water, and LED Lights. Enjoy the beautiful Sunsets from your Wrap Around Covered Porch. The home is a spacious 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom with large open Living/ Kitchen and also Office or Bunk Room. Brand new Central Heat & Air with 'Reme Halo' UV Light Protection, to eliminate Germs, Mold, Smells and Disease in the Air. This home is all ready to go, it includes Furniture, New Riding Lawn Mower and Outdoor Grill. 1 Year Home Warranty also included with purchase.