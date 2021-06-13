17947 Lake Azure Way

With some cosmetic updating, there is HUGE potential here for sweat equity value! The same owners for over 50+ years. Easy maintenance vinyl siding and replacement windows. BRAND NEW ROOF! "Trane" high efficiency heat and air new in 2014. BRAND NEW water heater and sump pump. Kitchen has been remodeled during ownership and includes all appliances, pantry, removable eating bar, wood burning fireplace, and dining area/sunroom. The views of the back yard are lovely! Off of the kitchen is a main floor laundry with cabinet storage and INCLUDES washer and dryer. Large living room. Master bedroom is HUGE. It was previously 2 bedrooms made into one. There is a 3rd loft bedroom. The basement has all the potential of a fantastic finished space. Fully finished with full bath and rec room with egress. Two additional finished rooms. Back yard is a fun space with many perennial gardens, a veggie garden, cute shed that would make an awesome chicken coop (wink, wink) or a fun garden shed. Corner lot, IRRIGATION WELL, mature shade trees. Screened in porch off of garage. Great to hide from Kansas bugs! Two car attached garage with small storage space in back for mowers, bikes, etc. The owner has moved to an assisted living facility. The home inspection has been done and is available to buyers! This one is READY TO GO!!