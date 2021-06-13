17947 Lake Azure Way

Fantastic corner unit in boutique building with great natural light, elevator, updated 2BR/2 bath in Ukrainian Village surrounded by restaurants, nightlife. Very open floor plan great for entertaining. The foyer has a large coat closet deep enough to provide even more storage space. The expansive kitchen offers granite counters, numerous 42' white cabinets, island in the middle also with cabinets, plus a breakfast bar with additional seating, customized Closet Works pantry closet, SS appliances all stay, built in microwave, fridge with water line, glass tile back splash, canned lighting, pendant lights over island, huge Palladian window. Dining area can fit a good size table, chair rail accent. Family room, gas fireplace as an attractive focal point has white mantel, gas starter, gas logs, ceramic tile surround, curved windows on each side, wall mounted TV can stay, sliding glass door with transoms, opens to a covered balcony. Balcony has its own attached gas line and grill can stay, can easily fit a table and chairs. Master bedroom, unbelievable dream closet, customized Closet Works cabinetry, hanging, shelves, open space with huge full length mirror staying, chandelier, plenty of room for a king size bed, wall mounted TV can stay, window. Master bathroom, dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower with glass surround, glass doors, body sprays, granite counter, white cabinets, ceramic floor. Bedroom 2, large customized closet, window. 2nd full bath, tub/shower combination with grey subway tile surround, ceramic tile floor, pedestal sink. Stackable washer/dryer in unit, stays. Huge bonus is heated/air conditioned attached garage parking, Tesla charging plug, plus large additional storage locker included. Whole house has Brazilian cherry floors, raised panel white doors, white trim, painted on trend colors, 10 ft ceilings w/ crown molding, brushed nickel hardware, nest thermostat, security system. Private secure main entrance, street parking for guests, great pocket across from Black Dog Gelato, supreme walking location very close to Chicago Ave West Town strip and also Division Wicker Park strip. Move in ready. (Updates included: 2021 furnace/air conditioner/beautifully refinished all hardwood floors, 2020 pantry custom updated, 2019 roof, 2015 kitchen/bath updates, 2014 water heater, 2005 refrigerator/dishwasher /disposal/microwave/oven/windows/washer/dryer/security system).