Steven Matz tested positive for COVID. This now leaves an open start in the rotation and begs the question, who will start in the third game against the Yankees on Thursday?. I find this highly unlikely. The Jays have 13 games in a row from the 8th of June until the 20th. To me, wasting bullpen arms that have struggled since the end of April is not a wise decision. Their designated long man and my favourite pitcher on the staff, Trent Thornton, is likely not stretched out to go more than a few innings.