Many a time, we do not realize that we are running out of space. Rather, we have moved into a house for so long that we do not realize that after everything is said and done, we will still need more living space. The purchase of a kit home is a fantastic solution to that problem. It might seem like a great investment, and it is as you get to design and select the dimensions that suit you perfectly. But that is a great investment if you are looking to optimize your living space. Simply by putting in some portable storage, you can set it up in such a way that there is more room for living and less space for clutter.