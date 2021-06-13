Cancel
Seasoned Sausage Pizzas

By Katherine Pendrill
Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Pieology is taking inspiration from the street foods of Mexico City with its new Iggy Pizza. Mod Pizza's new Iggy Pizza was created in collaboration with Spiceology – the fastest-growing spice company in America. Spiceology recently launched a new line of salt-free seasonings that include the El Taco seasoning. The El Taco seasoning is used on the new Iggy Pizza to blend Mod Pizza's mild pork sausage, and contains a salt-free blend of cumin, chili powder, oregano, minced garlic, and red bell pepper. In addition to the spicy El Taco sausage, the Iggy Pizza also boasts whole milk mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese, fresh cilantro, sliced fresh tomato, slices of pickled jalapeño, and a drizzle of Ranchero sauce, which is made with tomato, fiery peppers, and cool ranch.

