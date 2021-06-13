Cancel
Grant Kirkhope returns as composer for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamed video game soundtrack composer, Grant Kirkhope, who has created melodies for games such as Banjo Kazooie, Goldeneye 007 and the original Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is returning to help compose the score to the next game in the series, the newly announced Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The news was revealed during a broadcast with the game’s creative director, Davide Soliani.

mynintendonews.com
