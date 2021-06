It looks as though Ubisoft and Nintendo could be gearing up to announce a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at some point within the next week. According to a sly new tease from one video game industry insider, a follow-up entry to the 2017 strategy title could now be on its way. And while there's still very little that we know about this project, its existence wouldn't be much of a shock considering how well the first installment did.