Foreign Policy

White House says G7 rally around need to "counter and compete" with China

By Reuters Staff
BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday G7 leaders rallied around the need to “counter and compete” with China on challenges ranging from safeguarding democracy to technology race.

On China, the G7 meeting was “a significant move forward from where the G7 has ever been before and reflects a growing convergence that wasn’t there a few years ago,” Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on its way to Brussels. (Reporting by Kate Abnett, Gabriela Baczynska, Steve Holland, Editing by William Maclean)

