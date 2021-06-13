Cancel
Video Games

Oldenheim – Oldhammer meets Mordheim!

By Project Blog by piers
beastsofwar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Good, the Bad and the Ugly... First is the good ‘Young Fighter’ from the 1985 BC1 Adventurers box set. In Warhammer Fantasy they don’t come much more bad than the original ‘Lord Krell’. This is his first incarnatiom from 1984 in the C17 Series of Skeletons. He would rise...

www.beastsofwar.com
Video Games
Hobbies
GeekyGadgets

Orbidice RPG dice set are uniquely round

The design team at Blaster Light tabletop games have created a new round RPG dice set aptly named Orbidice. The spherical RPG dice are available in a variety of different finishes and colours depending on your preference. Orbidice are constructed from a softer but still very stiff material that will hold shape and allows the dice to have more intricate details yet are still extremely resistant to accidental drops from the gaming table.
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus review — Our powers combined

Scarlet Nexus, if you can’t tell via a cursory glance, is a game with a very strong manga/anime influence. As you likely have eyes, you’ve almost certainly noticed this. As such, if you don’t like manga/anime, you probably won’t find the game particularly interesting. The game is billed as an Action RPG and some of the key personnel were involved in past Tales games, but that doesn’t quite get across what the game is exactly. Instead of an Action RPG, I’d call it part action game, part visual novel. The action is a bit simpler than I’d hoped, but it’s still entertaining and fairly unique in some respects.
Video Games

Battlefield 2042's rumoured BattleHub to host remasters of classic maps

DICE LA could be neck-deep in working on a standalone game mode which will give the players a chance to drop into some classic maps remastered for BF2042. Codenamed "BattleHub" the mode would re-introduce some fan-favourite maps from previous games into the upcoming title. The information should be taken with...
Video Games

Age of Sigmar: GW Unleashes New ‘Learn To Play’ Videos For New Edition

It’s a new edition which is the perfect reason to unleash a tide of new ‘How To Play’ videos for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The Dominion Launch Box is up for Pre-order and if you’re looking to dive into Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, now is a great time to get started. Games Workshop knows this is another chance to capture new players and refresh the game for old vets so they have produced a series of “How To Play” videos for just such an occasion:
Video Games

Edge of Eternity Review

I'm back once again with a game review, though this time the game has reached its release build, having left its early access phase. Edge of Eternity is a JRPG from Dear Villagers and Midgar Studio, a small indie developer in France that has a passion for old-school JRPGs. I am not completely certain, but I do believe this is my first experience with a 3D JRPG, and my experience with 2D ones is limited. I am familiar with some of core concepts to the genre though, and so have not entered this blind. There was still some nuance I had to learn, but if that is part of the genre or this specific example, I cannot say.
Video Games

GAMEVAULTS: WORLD OF WARCRAFT EDITION Brings Battles to Life with High-Detailed Pieces

Tabletop games are seeing a huge rise in popularity right now. This means that more and more companies are trying to get their IPs to our tables. Now, I want to note that this is not inherently a problem. There are plenty of great licensed games out there. One of the latest games revealed is GameVaults: World of Warcraft Edition. The game is made in collaboration with Blizzard and is an asymmetrical game. One player controls 4 game pieces and is the Vaulter while the second player is the Blocker who controls 20 game pieces. The game is played in various stages with the Vaulter trying to capture 5 of the Blocker’s pieces while the Blocker is trying to surround all of the Vaulter’s pieces. The playing area sits over 4” tall creating an epic atmosphere while you play. Here’s a quick rundown of how it works.
Video Games

Bane Of Kings First Impressions | Oathmark: Battles Of The Lost Age

Osprey Games is releasing the latest expansion by Joseph A. McCullough for their mighty mass battle Fantasy wargame, Oathmark: Battles Of The Lost Age. Bane Of Kings offers up a new set of rules for your battles, kingdoms and more. Learn More About Oathbreaker: Battles Of The Lost Age. Previous...
Video Games

Guild Wars 2 kicks off Dragon Bash today

Meanwhile, the Dragon Bash festival has returned to Guild Wars 2 as of this afternoon, sending players to Hoelbrak for racing, drinking, moas, drinking, arena PvP, drinking, and the stampede. And drinking. The game is running a login sweepstakes as well that could see you win a sweet monitor or headset just for playing.
Video Games

Raid Shadow Legends Copypasta

Raid Shadow Legends Copypasta was released in 2019, and since then, it has taken the world by a storm as the most popular mobile game. With rich graphics, appealing visuals, and a smooth animation interface, this game has the potential to keep the players invested in it. The game is a part of the RPG Project. The robust storyline of the game has added to its further fame. Come on! Let’s not delay anymore and get straight into knowing what exactly is Raid Shadow Legends Copypasta.
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons ‘Dark Alliance’ Starts Off The Summer Of Drizzt With Buggy Combat

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launches today, grab your friends, grab your controllers (even if on PC) and get ready to head to Icewind Dale. Summer has officially begun, and now that we’ve all enjoyed the longest day of the year, after one of the hottest weeks on record in many places around the world (lookin’ at you, Death Valley hitting 128), it’s time to cool off with a trek through Icewind Dale as one of the companions of Drizzt Do’Urden or as the legendary ranger himself. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance launched today. If you have the Xbox Game Pass you already have it, if not, it’s available in all the usual places.
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is out now with launch woes aplenty

The new fantasy action-RPG Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has arrived, but my excitement has turned into fear as the reviews start to roll in. The game is a spiritual successor to the old Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance games on console,though it swaps out the more basic hack and slash style to fancy ability-using action. Unfortunately, players have already reported a number of launch issues - from framerate drops and poor animations, to odd difficulty spikes and broken AI.
Video Games

Rumor: EA is Going to Announce an 'Established IP' Revival in July

The revival is said to be developed by EA Motive. According to GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, EA will reveal a new entry from one of their established franchises during their planned July 22nd EA Play Live event. Though Grubb works for GamesBeat as a journalist, he has mainly been known to be a pretty good source of insider information. He shared the latest on this proposed revival in a video that premiered this past Friday.
Video Games

Modiphius Detail More On New Skyrim Board Game Project

Modiphius has revealed more details for their upcoming project, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - The Board Game. You'll be able to dive, once again, into the world of Tamriel for more adventures in the realm of the Nords. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - The Board Game // Modiphius.
Video Games

Profane shares updates on developing gameplay features, test scheduling, and textures

Insane Studios has put together another pair of Twitter threads that offer up a wide swath of update details for the developing PvP MMO. In the first thread, we get the largest number of updates that link together with another roadmap update. The devs have managed to figure out how to fix a player movement bug, but doing so has forced some features to either be delayed or reprioritized. The thread further talks up the surprise completion of a dynamic spawning system, as well as completed work on seas, rivers, advanced camera controls, world region systems, and basic chat functionality. Other features like player character visuals, basic attacks, the game’s weapons system, and hitbox mechanics are a little bit closer to completion, while things like climbing, swimming, and fall damage have been pushed back into July.
Video Games

Castlevania-like Ender Lilies summons a full launch with new bosses today

Metroidvania-y action RPG Ender Lilies: Quietus Of The Knights has defeated the early access beast in short order and emerged with a full launch today. Since its original early access state from January, the very pretty spirit combat game has added five new areas, new bosses, and more. You can spot some of the combat and lovely art style here in its launch day trailer.
Coding & Programming

WWDC Notes: Meet AsyncSequence

Map, filter, reduce, dropFirst all work in async sequences:. AsyncSequence suspends on each element and receives values asynchronously from the iterator. AsyncSequences either complete with success or stop when an error is thrown. Implementing an AsyncSequence follows all the rules that a normal sequence follows. Its next() returns nil when...