Oldenheim – Oldhammer meets Mordheim!

Tabletop games are seeing a huge rise in popularity right now. This means that more and more companies are trying to get their IPs to our tables. Now, I want to note that this is not inherently a problem. There are plenty of great licensed games out there. One of the latest games revealed is GameVaults: World of Warcraft Edition. The game is made in collaboration with Blizzard and is an asymmetrical game. One player controls 4 game pieces and is the Vaulter while the second player is the Blocker who controls 20 game pieces. The game is played in various stages with the Vaulter trying to capture 5 of the Blocker’s pieces while the Blocker is trying to surround all of the Vaulter’s pieces. The playing area sits over 4” tall creating an epic atmosphere while you play. Here’s a quick rundown of how it works.