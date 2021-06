Frank de Boer’s Netherlands side started their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-2 win over Ukraine, a 90 minutes which was perhaps the most entertaining and back-and-forth of the tournament so far.Early chances for Netherlands fell the way of Denzel Dumfries and Memphis Depay, but the former was blocked at close range and the latter couldn’t get enough on his strike at the end of a fine dribble. Gini Wijnaldum then saw a deflected effort saved and Dumfries should have scored a header shortly before the break.Ukraine had sighters of their own, largely through Andriy Yarmolenko’s dribbling, but Dutch...