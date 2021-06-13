Razor Network Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (RAZOR)
Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $155,317.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.www.tickerreport.com