Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Razor Network Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (RAZOR)

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $155,317.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Razor Network Lrb#Anc#Wagerr#Wgr#Btc#Phore#Cryptocompare#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Razor Network Daily#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Cardano Soars 936% As Investors Gain Confidence

Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $14.606836 by 01:49 (05:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 936.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain ever. The move upwards pushed Cardano's market cap up to $43.941622B, or 3.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Dogecoin Just Dropped

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is trading down about 15% at nearly $0.22 as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. With its price down close to $0.20, the cryptocurrency is a long way from the $1 level many believers were hoping for as the price skyrocketed over the first several months of 2021. So what.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.05 billion and $1.80 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $482.32 or 0.01479176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

2key.network (2KEY) Trading Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.52 million and $185,902.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Origin Sport Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $134,720.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Crashes 20% Weekly, Will $2,000 Support Hold?

ETH/USD – Ether Breaks Consolidation & Hits $2000. Key Support Levels: $2000, $1925, $1888. Key Resistance Levels: $2200, $2340, $2400. Ethereum is now down a sharp 20% on the week as the cryptocurrency crashes into the $2000 support. It had been trading inside a symmetrical triangle pattern over the past three weeks but ended up breaking this consolidation on Friday as it dropped to $2200.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 35.7% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $46,431.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Cell Phonesamericanbankingnews.com

Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $19,425.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

DAOBet Market Capitalization Reaches $503,201.30 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $503,201.30 and $1,247.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Tapmydata (TAP) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $98,675.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $567,886.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $567,886.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.
StocksWKRB News

Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

DATx (DATX) Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $895,571.51 and approximately $311,425.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MarketsWKRB News

CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $57.47 or 0.00181419 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $201,156.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ Coin Plummeted 30% in 14 Days

The price trend of XTZ coin this month has gradually declined. The 24-hour trading volume of XTZ is 109.6 billion U.S. dollars. The trading price of XTZ/BTC increased by 4.5%, which is 0.00008265 BTC. The XTZ coin price weakened and fell below EMA-200. Based on the pivot point, the life...
StocksWKRB News

Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $456.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $13.68 or 0.00043026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $456.92 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vidulum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $367.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $203,102.05 and approximately $367.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Video Gamesslatersentinel.com

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $55,536.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $115,321.53 and approximately $55,536.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Lition (LIT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $968.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $393,493.43 and approximately $968.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.