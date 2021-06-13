Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

By Max Byerly
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visa Inc#A Visa#White Pine Capital Llc#Sec#V Norges Bank#Egerton Capital Uk Llp#Md#Nyse V#Thomson Reuters#Royal Bank Of Canada#Susquehanna Bancshares#Credit Suisse Group#Wells Fargo Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $42.00

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.
Stockstickerreport.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.68.
Stockstickerreport.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $43.78 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 67,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Lear worth $43,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $83.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $36.00

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.28.
Businesstickerreport.com

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stockstickerreport.com

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 5,042 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstickerreport.com

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.
Stockstickerreport.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSFE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a positive rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Stockstickerreport.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 10,691 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.