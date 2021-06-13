Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC
White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.tickerreport.com