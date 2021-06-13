King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)
King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,752 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $81,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.tickerreport.com