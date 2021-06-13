Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.
Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.tickerreport.com