Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.