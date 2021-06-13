Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Lumen Technologies also posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.www.tickerreport.com