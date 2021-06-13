NewYork Exchange Price Reaches $12.22 (NYE)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.