Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €254.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.54 ($78.28).