BIKI Reaches Market Cap of $10.04 Million (BIKI)

By Ethan Ryder
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. BIKI has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $903,221.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
