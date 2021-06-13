Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

By Max Byerly
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Inc#Adbe#Concord Wealth Partners#Curi Capital#Wolfe Research#Bank Of America#Credit Suisse Group#Griffin Securities#Sec#Nasdaq Adbe#Adobe Adobe Inc#Digital Media#Creative Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Position Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
StocksWKRB News

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

CNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

4,937 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. A number of other research firms also recently commented on TWLO....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Several other institutional investors have also bought...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 560 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of America Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $640.00

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.880 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.Adobe also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.000-3.000 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 6,229 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 9,418 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,178,432.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 15,910,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.