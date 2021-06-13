Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.tickerreport.com