Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.