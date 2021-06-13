JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 184,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 32,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.