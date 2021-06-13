Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.84 Billion
Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.www.tickerreport.com