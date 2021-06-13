Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.84 Billion

By Max Byerly
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Platform#Busd#Binance Usd Lrb#Matic#Theta#Btc#Mkr#Ftt#Twitter#Paxosglobal#Medium Com Paxos#Cryptocompare#Nydfs#Binance Com#Bnb#Xrp#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Receive News Updates#Binance Usd Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Bytom (BTM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.33 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Bytom has a total market cap of $93.82 million and approximately $34.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cheesecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $211,604.83 and $4.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $501,478.62 and $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.
Stockstickerreport.com

Radix (EXRD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $94.85 million and $2.72 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
MarketsWKRB News

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.55 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $39.32 billion and $4.55 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketstickerreport.com

Stably USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,036.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $567,201.19 and $1,036.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002915 BTC on exchanges.
Marketscom-unik.info

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $308,504.00

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $6.45 million and $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Litecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.92 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $146.70 or 0.00432474 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.79 billion and approximately $1.92 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

WinCash (WCC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $127.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, WinCash has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $42,538.57 and $127.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

IBStoken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,997.00 (IBS)

IBStoken (CURRENCY:IBS) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. IBStoken has a total market capitalization of $8,321.51 and $78,997.00 worth of IBStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IBStoken has traded 216.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IBStoken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Blockport (BPT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,678.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enecuum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $427,424.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $427,424.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.43 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $24.43 billion and $2.00 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Rivetz (RVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $239,717.51 and $6.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketspublish0x.com

Morning‌‌ ‌‌Update—June 21st—Macro and Crypto Markets

Last Friday, in traditional markets, we saw a pretty strong risk-off session. The dollar index rose, as it had in the previous sessions already, and, with a stronger dollar, equities looked more expensive and were sold further. We also can see gold falling; losing as much as 7% over the last week.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

ECOMI (OMI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. ECOMI has a market cap of $315.12 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One ECOMI coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

EOSDT (EOSDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,027.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $7,027.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketstickerreport.com

CBDAO (BREE) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. CBDAO has a total market cap of $142,799.03 and approximately $60,938.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Blackmoon 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.