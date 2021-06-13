Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.84 Billion

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, WinCash has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $42,538.57 and $127.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.