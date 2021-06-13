Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report $437.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.14 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.