Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

By Max Byerly
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

www.tickerreport.com
#Cde#Mining Companies#Canada#Coeur Mining#Cde#Coeur Mining#Eps#Noble Financial#Zacks Investment Research#Independence Llc
