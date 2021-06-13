Cancel
Serum (SRM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40.76 Million

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 8 days ago

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00010227 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $190.94 million and approximately $40.76 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

